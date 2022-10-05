Search icon
How to increase haemoglobin? Foods to increase haemoglobin levels naturally

Hemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells and is essential for this process to work correctly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Red blood cells are responsible for carrying oxygen around the body and carry carbon dioxide out of cells to the lungs to be released. Haemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells and is essential for this process to work correctly. If you have low levels of haemoglobin, this can reduce your ability to move oxygen around the body and get rid of carbon dioxide efficiently.

Certain foods have been proven to increase haemoglobin levels naturally. 

Eat more Iron

Increasing your intake of iron-rich foods will increase the production of haemoglobin and create more red blood cells.

These foods are good sources of iron:

  • Green, leafy vegetables like kale, chard, spinach, collard greens, and watercress
  • Beetroot
  • Eggs 
  • Dried fruit such as dates, figs, or raisins
  • Meat and fatty fish but try to avoid processed meats
  • Vegetables such as broccoli, asparagus, and green beans
  •  Sesame seeds and cashews
  • Soy-based products like tofu
  • Peanut butter
  • Red and yellow bell peppers
  • Iron-fortified products such as cereals, bread, pasta, or rice And Fermented foods

Up your Intake of Folate

Folate folic acid plays a crucial role in the production of haemoglobin in the body. Folate is a natural form of vitamin B9 and it is used by the body to produce heme, which helps to carry oxygen around the body. Not consuming enough folate can cause low haemoglobin levels and even folate-deficiency anaemia.

These foods are naturally high in folate:

  • Green leafy vegetables like turnip greens, romaine lettuce, asparagus, and brussel sprouts
  • Beans
  • Peanuts
  • Sunflower seeds
  • Fresh fruit like bananas
  • Whole grains like rice and wheatgerm
  • Chicken liver
  • Seafood
  • Fortified foods
  • Avocadoes and Beetroot

Optimize Iron Absorption

Simply consuming iron-rich foods on their own may not be enough to boost iron levels. Your body needs help to absorb iron. Foods high in vitamin C and beta carotene aid your body in absorbing iron properly so it's best to eat vitamin C alongside iron for maximum absorption.

The following foods are rich in vitamin C:

  • Green, leafy vegetables like kale or collard greens
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Squash
  • Fish
  • Citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, and grapefruit
  • Berries
  • Papaya
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli and Tomatoes

Generally speaking, yellow, red, and orange fruit and veggies are rich in beta-carotene and should be eaten with iron-rich foods. These include Carrots, Red peppers

