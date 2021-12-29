How to differentiate between Omicron and Delta symptoms? Know here

The surge of cases of the Omicron variant across the globe is raising concern among people, as it is hard to differentiate between the symptoms of the new COVID-19 variant, the Delta variant, or just the common cold.

Many scientists and experts have said that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant, and many countries are witnessing a sharp rise in the number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant, but fewer fatalities as compared to the second wave of the pandemic.

There are several ways to differentiate between the symptoms of the Delta variant and the Omicron variant. However, it must be noted that if one is experiencing any of the basic COVID-19 symptoms, they should get themselves tested at the earliest.

Many experts have suggested that as compared to the Delta variant, which led to the second wave of the global pandemic, the symptoms of the Omicron variant are milder. This means that the cold, cough, and fever one might experience will be comparatively mild.

As per earlier media reports, an AIIMS doctor also said that if one is infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, they might not experience breathlessness, which is a common symptom of the Delta variant. This is because the new variant multiplies in the throat and not the lungs, as per studies.

The impact of the Omicron variant is likely to be minimal on the lungs and respiratory health of a person. Most of the people across the globe infected with the new COVID-19 variant have been experiencing little to no symptoms, as per reports.

Most of the patients infected with Omicron are experiencing fever, headache, a stuffy nose, and cough. It is still hard to differentiate between the two infections as testing a person for Omicron requires genome sequencing.

As the Omicron cases across the world are on the rise, it is best advised to take all the necessary precautions like wearing a face mask at all times when out of the house, using hand sanitizers, and maintaining proper social distancing norms.