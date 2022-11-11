How pollution in Delhi can damage your skin?

Photo: Pixabay

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is notching at 400 almost every day, one of the most polluted cities in the world. Stubble burning in neighbouring states, particularly Punjab, covers the Capital in thick smog every year during winters.

Just a few days back, a heavy blanket of smog covered Delhi NCR as pollution levels returned to the "severe" category. Many people have reported breathing problems and teary eyes, which may be hazardous to human health in the long run. Currently, the air quality index, or AQI, in Delhi stands at 426. This is due to farm fires in nearby states and vehicle pollution.

Expert says that not just respiratory diseases but pollution can cause serious skin issues too. Pollutants such as particulate matter (PM), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), ultraviolet radiations, volatile organic compounds, cigarette smoke, oxides, and ozone badly affect the human skin. PM 2.5 reduces visibility in the air and seeps through the skin triggering skin pigmentations and allergies. Those with atopic diathesis have it worse.

Delhi NCR pollution: Preventive measures to protect yourself from the long term effect of air pollution

Leading dermatologist from Delhi Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj lists out the most common skin problems caused by pollution:

Premature skin aging: Smoke and harmful UV rays have contributed immensely to the early aging of the human body. Dust particles not just only affect the respiratory system but the overall cell formulation in the body. People working or living near industrial areas are most prone to skin disease.



Atopic dermatitis or eczema: This is a chronic skin condition that causes redness, patchy skin, and itching. PM and toluene types of air pollutants develop inflammatory skin diseases such as hyperinflammation and eczema. Delays in treatment and irregular hygiene can push to lifelong suffering.

Skin cancer: The carcinogenic effect claimed in UV rays and long-term exposure to air pollutants are the core reasons for skin cancer. The epidemiological tests have results claiming that the rapid increase of PM 2.5 and PM 10 is the root of every cancerous skin disease.

Irritation & inflammation: Air pollutants lead to rapid skin dryness, inflammation, and hyper-sensitivity toward allergens found in the air. This can trigger acne breakouts, under-eye darkness, and other irregular autoimmune pigmentation. An increase in PM 2.5 has resulted in hyperallergic inflammation on the skin surface and other inflammatory diseases internally.

Melasma: PMs and PAHs existing in the polluted air enter the skin via nanoparticles and breed quinones that lead to melisma an asymmetric hyperpigmentation disease. This is most common in Asian countries.

What are the precautions that need to be taken?

1. Include food rich in anti-oxidants such as aloe vera, olive oil, and walnut oil in your diet. Also, drinking lots of water helps maintain a good skin surface. Vitamin A and Vitamin C, commonly found in apples, carrots, and jaggery, can help fight air pollutants.

2. Never forget to wear a clean mask when heading outdoors. Cover your entire body with breathable, full-sleeve cotton clothes to avoid reactions from air pollutants. Burn camphor in your room to increase oxygen molecules in the air. Having indoor plants will not only prevent the lack of oxygen and help maintain a healthy respiratory system but also, improves the quality of skin texture.

3. Avoid using harmful chemical make-up products on a daily basis. Also, wear sunscreen every time as it protects your skin from harmful UV rays, dirt, pollution, and early aging.