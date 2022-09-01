How multivitamins and mineral supplements boost health and immunity

Photo: Pixabay

There is no denying that harmful microorganisms are ever-present in our environment, and they are continuously evolving to cause infections. The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the fact that our immune system is our first line of defense against these viruses and bacteria. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with the right diet, exercise, and adequate sleep are key to strengthening immunity.

But often, we fail to get the right quantity or mix of nutrients from our daily diet. The good news is that we can address this gap with multivitamin supplements.

How vitamin deficiencies compromise your health

Micronutrient deficiency is a prevalent public health challenge in India. Many people in the country suffer from vitamin deficiencies without knowing the causes and risks associated with them. Deficiencies can severely impact the immune system. Vitamin D deficiency prevails in 80-90% of the population. Nearly 19% of preschool children and 32% of adolescents also suffer from zinc deficiency.

Vitamin deficiency is prevalent due to a combination of factors that include a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, high alcohol intake, poor diet, stress, and lack of exercise. Prolonged deficiencies can negatively impact health and result in frequent contraction of infections, weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, irregular heartbeats, weight loss, muscle weakness, and numbness in the hands and feet.

Role of multivitamins and minerals in protecting from disease

Vitamins and minerals, though needed in small quantities, are essential for the smooth functioning of our body. Among these, vitamins B, C and D, and minerals such as zinc, chromium and selenium can play a substantial role in enhancing our immunity. For example, antioxidant protection provided by vitamin C and zinc shield us from respiratory illness.3 Conversely, low vitamin D levels have been linked to an increased possibility of respiratory issues such as influenza and allergic asthma.4,5 In fact, knowing which nutrients nourish your immune system can help you lead a healthier life and reduce the risk and severity of infection.

Patients with chronic diseases too benefit from regular supplementation, in consultation with their doctor. For patients with hypertension, zinc supplements can be given along with lifestyle modifications such as a daily workout regime, regular exposure to sunlight and a balanced diet. It is recommended to get your vitamin levels checked and consult your doctor before taking any multivitamins as inappropriate intake can be dangerous.

In today’s fast-paced world, consuming fast and processed foods has become a way of life, which can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Therefore, micronutrient supplementation based on one’s age-related needs after consultation with your doctor is advised. Do not ignore your body’s signs such as fatigue or the feeling of burnout as they may point to a deficiency. It is essential to increase awareness and empower people to recognise these early symptoms and how they can be managed with appropriate supplementation. Reach out to your doctor to find the right multivitamin and mineral supplement for you!

The author is Senior Consultant Physician, Narayana Hrudayalaya

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)