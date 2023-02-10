How menopause affects your glucose levels, tips to manage it

Search icon
There are several ways to manage glucose levels during menopause.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Representational image

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of a woman's reproductive years. It occurs when the ovaries stop producing eggs and the production of the hormones estrogen and progesterone decreases. This hormonal change can have several physical and emotional effects, including changes in glucose levels.

Also read: Is it menopause? Check out these signs and symptoms

Increased glucose levels are a common issue during menopause, as the decreased production of hormones can lead to insulin resistance. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels by promoting the uptake of glucose into the cells. When insulin resistance occurs, the body is unable to effectively use insulin to regulate blood sugar, leading to elevated levels of glucose in the bloodstream.

This increase in glucose levels can lead to a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, which is a chronic condition characterized by high blood sugar levels. Women who are going through menopause or who have already gone through menopause are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, especially if they have other risk factors such as being overweight, having high blood pressure, or having a family history of diabetes.

There are several ways to manage glucose levels during menopause, including:

Maintaining a healthy diet: Eating a diet that is low in sugar and high in fiber can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Engaging in regular physical activity: Exercise can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Maintaining a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, so it is important to maintain a healthy weight.

Taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT): HRT can help restore some of the hormonal balance that is lost during menopause and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

It is important to talk to a doctor about the best ways to manage glucose levels during menopause, as each woman's individual situation is unique. With the right combination of lifestyle changes and medical treatment, it is possible to manage glucose levels and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

