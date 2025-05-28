The UNICEF said in its report prepared in 2015 that half of the schools in low-income countries lack adequate water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

According to a report prepared by the World Bank, more than 30 crore women worldwide menstruate on any given day. However, due to poverty and other reasons, more than 50 crore women in the world lack access to menstrual products and adequate facilities for menstrual hygiene management (MHM). These girls and women require access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, and affordable and appropriate menstrual hygiene materials. Besides, the also need information on good practices and a supportive environment where they can manage menstruation without embarrassment or stigma.

Schools with no sanitation

UNICEF said in its report prepared in 2015 that half of the schools in low-income countries lack adequate water, sanitation, and hygiene services. It has also been found that inadequate sanitary facilities affect girls’ experiences at school, they miss classes during their menstruation, and some of then are even forced to drop out. Schools that have female-friendly facilities and incorporate information on menstruation into the curriculum for both girls and boys can reduce stigma and contribute to better education and health outcomes.

Girls in India skip school during menstruation

According to UNICEF, a quarter of the girls in India did not attend school during menstruation because of the lack of adequate toilets. In World Bank Report 2017, it has been said that only 6% of schools in Bangladesh provide education on health and hygiene. Besides, only 36% of girls had prior knowledge about menstruation before their first period.

South Sudan: No changing room in schools

In the African country of South Sudan, 57% of those, who were surveyed said that they stayed at home during menstruation because of the lack of private changing rooms in school. In Kenya, 95% of menstruating girls missed one to three school days while 70% reported a negative impact on their grades. Besides, more than 50% of the girls reported falling behind in school because of menstruation.

It has been found in many studies that by giving out sanitary pads to girls, the chances of sexually transmitted infections and bacterial vaginosis come down. On the other hand, lack of means for hygienic management of menstruation may cause discomfort and psychological stress. It may also add to the shame and sometimes depression that women and girls experience because of menstruation-related taboos and stigma.