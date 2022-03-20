How is Stealth Omicron different from Omicron, Delta variants of Covid-19?

Months after the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided across the globe, a surge of fresh cases is being witnessed in several countries, sparking speculations of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world.

As the surge of fresh Covid-19 cases has raised an alarm, experts have detected that the cause of the new infections is a new variant of the virus called ‘stealth Omicron’, which has originated from the Omicron variant, which was dominant in the third wave of the pandemic.

Stealth Omicron, which is a sub-variant of Omicron, is expected to be the cause behind the rise of Covid-19 cases in South Korea, China, and other Asian and European countries. The variant is scientifically denoted as BA.2 Omicron variant.

Difference between stealth Omicron and Delta, Omicron

The Stealth Omicron variant has originated from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and is expected to be highly transmissible like its predecessor. One major difference between the previous variants of Covid-19 and stealth Omicron is that it is harder to detect in PCR tests.

Though not much is known about the new Covid-19 variant, it is expected that it will be more transmissible than Omicron, which was the most transmissible Covid-19 variant yet. Since it’s harder to detect, experts are speculating that this might lead to the next wave of the pandemic.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the stealth Omicron variant attacks the upper respiratory tract. This makes it different from Delta, as the latter attacks the lungs and the Omicron variant has little to no effect on the respiratory system.

Scientists and experts are concerned that the stealth Omicron variant can bring about the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and since it’s harder to detect, it might spread faster and with more intensity from the previous variants.

Further, it is expected that a stealth Omicron infection is bound to make your immunity stronger, as compared to Delta and Omicron infections.

Experts have determined that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to reach its peak in June or July, and is likely to stay till the end of October.