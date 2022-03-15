How eating disorders impact ovulation

People belonging to all age groups tend to suffer from eating disorders. Did you know? The consequences of eating disorders have an impact on a woman’s reproductive health and fertility. Yes, you have heard it right! In the below article, we tell you how suffering from an eating disorder will mess with your ovulation process. Read this article and seek help, if you too have been diagnosed with any eating disorder. Neglecting your health is a strict no no.

It is a no-brainer that an eating disorder has a negative effect on one’s physiology. The physical disruption will take a toll on the reproduction too. There are various types of eating disorders that can steal one’s peace of mind. Anorexia nervosa is seen when there is restricted eating due to the fear of gaining weight and also distorted body image. Bulimia nervosa is binge eating, feeling that one is unable to control while eating. These eating disorders can cause irregular or absent ovulation, which may decrease the chances of conception.

How do eating disorders impact ovulation?

• Those women having eating disorders have greater chances of miscarriage and even low birth weight. This is so because, women tend to get nutritionally compromised and suffer from amenorrhoea (no menstrual cycles) or oligomenorrhoea (irregular menstrual cycles), which lead to problems during conception.

• One with anorexia will have irregular ovulation and menstruation can become irregular or stop completely. Anorexia is linked to a decrease in the hormone leptin which is responsible for regulating the activity of the hypothalamus in the brain, and thereby controlling the production of hormones like luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) essential for ovulation. Low levels of leptin impact the activity of the hypothalamus and reduce levels of these hormones causing irregular ovulation.

• Anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating can cause unhealthy weight, poor nutrition, and also low levels of body fat. These disorders impact the woman’s endocrine system (that is responsible for producing reproductive and growth hormones), disrupt ovulation, and lead to menstruation issues. Furthermore, the egg quality will be poor and there can be an ovarian failure too. Thus, a woman will not be able to get pregnant or there will be a miscarriage when a woman conceives.

Women with eating disorders who wish to get pregnant should follow these essential tips:

• Go for counselling or take therapy in order to come to terms with your eating disorder as you may experience stress, anxiety, and depression because of it.

• Speak to your gynaecologist before conceiving as he/she can guide you by helping with an appropriate treatment plan.

• Take the help of a nutritionist who will give you a better understanding of how to eat.

• Try to follow a healthy pre-pregnancy diet, and have prenatal vitamins that you need for conceiving and carrying a baby.

The author is Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)