HEALTH

How does winter make your Arthritis more painful? 5 tips to ease joint stiffness, pain

Arthritis pain often gets worse in winter because of cold weather and less movement. Staying warm, active, hydrated, and getting enough vitamin D can help reduce stiffness and joint pain.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

How does winter make your Arthritis more painful? 5 tips to ease joint stiffness, pain
Winter can be a difficult time for people with arthritis. Many notice that their joints feel stiffer, ache more, or swell during the cold months. This occurs because the body can be impacted by colder temperatures, less sunlight, and less physical activity, all of which can exacerbate the symptoms of arthritis. People can stay active and comfortable throughout the winter by learning easy ways to manage their arthritis and understanding why it flares up.

Why does Arthritis get worse in winter?

1. The synovial fluid, which is found inside your joints, thickens at lower temperatures. This can exacerbate pain by making joints feel more rigid and difficult to move.

2. In colder climates, with less movement during the winter, people tend to stay inside and move less. Less exercise can weaken the muscles surrounding the joints, which will make them less supportive and increase pain.

3. Blood vessels constrict in cold weather, lowering blood flow to muscles and joints. Joints that have less blood flow may feel painful, stiff, and cold. 

Here are 5 tips for managing Arthritis in winter:

1. Dress warmly:

Try to wear layered clothes like gloves, scarves, and warm socks, which help keep your body and joints warm. Warm joints are less stiff and painful.

2. Stay active indoors:

Do exercises like stretching, yoga, or light workouts, even if it’s too cold outside. Try to move your joints regularly, keep them flexible and strengthen the muscles around them, reducing pain.

3. Use heat therapy:

You can apply warm compresses, use heating pads, or use an electric blanket can relax stiff muscles and ease joint pain. A warm bath or shower can also help.

4. Keep yourself hydrated:

Water is necessary for your body, and drinking enough water helps your joints stay lubricated. Proper hydration can prevent extra stiffness and discomfort.

5. Monitor vitamin D intake:

In winter, the sunlight is limited, so try to get enough vitamin D from foods like eggs, fish, or supplements. Vitamin D helps keep bones strong and reduces inflammation in joints.

Winter can make arthritis symptoms worse, but with the right care, it’s possible to stay active and comfortable. Try to follow these tips and stay hydrated, and getting enough vitamin D can all help reduce stiffness and pain.

