How does diabetes cause dry eyes syndrome?

Dry eye is one of the many issues that can arise from diabetes. A dry eye may appear to be an inconvenience, but if left untreated, it can cause irreversible eye damage and vision loss.

When someone does not generate enough high-quality tears to lubricate and nourish the eyes, they may experience dry eyes, which can be painful and uncomfortable. In some circumstances, it may potentially cause eye injury and eyesight loss. Numerous factors, including diseases like diabetes, might contribute to the development of dry eyes.

(Also Read: Happy New Year 2023: 5 places you can travel to during long weekend in India)

What is the connection between diabetes and dry eyes?

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can result in the condition known as dry eye syndrome. It occurs because of increased blood sugar levels. High blood sugar levels can harm the nerves in your eyes, which can reduce the number of tears you produce.

In addition, inflammation can be brought on by elevated blood sugar throughout the body. Your lacrimal glands, which are the glands in your eyes that create tears, find it more difficult to operate as a result of this inflammation. Therefore, it is important for people living with diabetes to attend yearly eye screenings.

According to certain studies, one of the main systemic risk factors for a dry eye condition is diabetes. In reality, the risk of developing dry eyes rises with age and can affect 15-33% of people with diabetes over the age of 65.

Symptoms of eye syndrome are:

Eye redness

Itching in eyes

A feeling of burning and pressure within the eyes

Blurry vision

Tired eyes

What is the treatment for dry eyes?

Managing blood sugar levels can often assist persons with dry eyes caused by diabetes to find relief from their symptoms.

Treatment options may include:

1. Antibiotics: Antibiotics can help your eyes produce more tears and lessen inflammation in your eyelids. Oral medicines or antibiotic eye drops may be recommended by your doctor.

2. Eye drops: Additionally, immune-suppressing eye medications like Restasis (cyclosporine) can help control inflammation.

3. Medicine that induces tears: Your eyes may produce more tears if you use these drugs. They can be purchased in a variety of forms, including oral tablets, eye drops, and gels.

By controlling their blood sugar levels through exercise, nutrition, and medication, a person with diabetes can lower their chance of developing dry eyes. Eye drops to moisten the eyes are commonly used as treatment for dry eyes.