How did Satish Kaushik die? 5 lifestyle habits that increase heart attack risk

It was recently when actress Sushmita Sen revealed that she had suffered a heart attack but is fine now. A few days later, actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack. Celebrating the festival of Holi on the previous day, Satish Kaushik shared many pictures on his Instagram account in which he was looking very fit and healthy. This is not the first time a celebrity has died of a sudden heart attack or stroke. Comedian Raju Shrivastav and singer KK also died of a sudden heart attack. In such a situation, it is bound to arise the question that why the cases of heart attacks are increasing day by day.

The most common sudden cardiac death or sudden cardiac arrest is abnormal heart rhythm has maximum chances of occurrence when one heart artery is suddenly occluded as it happens in a heart attack. In fact, there are many lifestyle habits that can lead to heart attacks. If the heart is healthy then the body remains healthy and if the health of the heart is not good then the danger of life starts hovering over the person.

Causes of heart attack:

High blood pressure

The problem of high blood pressure (High BP) is also included in the dangers of heart attack. High blood pressure harms and can damage blood vessels. Due to this, the flexibility of the arteries starts decreasing and due to the increased blood flow, oxygen and blood reach the heart faster. This can cause a sudden heart attack.

High cholesterol

There is the good cholesterol in the body as well as bad cholesterol. Bad cholesterol is a fatty substance that starts accumulating in the arteries due to which the blood flow is obstructed and blood does not reach many parts of the body properly. Due to obstruction in blood flow, pain starts in many body parts. High cholesterol does not allow the blood to reach the heart properly, due to which the chances of a sudden heart attack increase.

Smoking

Excessive smoking on a daily basis directly affects the health of the heart. Smoking can cause blood clots to form inside the arteries, which can block the arteries and lead to a sudden heart attack.

Obesity

Obesity also comes as a risk factor for a heart attack. This can block the arteries and increase the chances of a heart attack. Due to this, cases of heart attack can be seen in the victims of obesity.