How dangerous is Norovirus which has caused panic in Kerala; symptoms, treatment

(Image Source: IANS)

Amidst the rising Covid-19 cases, a new Norovirus has put the government and administration in Kerala on alert. This virus has been found in two children, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed. She added that the Health Department is assessing the situation, there is no need to worry.

The condition of the children are stable. Norovirus is a highly contagious disease, which usually spreads through contaminated water, contaminated food and contact with an infected person. Cases of Norovirus were first reported in Kerala in November 2021.

Read | Kerala: 2 cases of ‘highly contagious’ norovirus detected in children, authorities on alert

At that time, 13 students at a veterinary college in Wayanad tested positive for the infection. The government took immediate action and brought it under control. No further spread was reported after that. This time the new Norovirus infection has been reported in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram.

What is Norovirus?

Originally called the Norwalk virus, Norovirus is a highly contagious disease that is also sometimes referred to as the 'stomach flu' or the 'winter vomiting bug'. It got its original name after the town of Norwalk, OH, where the first confirmed outbreak happened in 1972.

Norovirus is thought to be the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis (diarrhea and vomiting illness) around the world. It spreads easily through contaminated food, water and surfaces. The primary route is oral-faecal and can have a big impact on people's health. The Norovirus can infect and sicken anyone.

Disease outbreaks typically occur aboard cruise ships, in nursing homes, dormitories, and other closed spaces. World Health Organisation (WHO) says, as of now, evidence suggests that Norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity.

WHO estimates 685 million cases of the Norovirus infection are seen annually, including 200 million cases amongst children under 5 years of age.

How does the infection spread?

Norovirus is usually spread through contaminated water, contaminated food and contact with an infected person. Norovirus spreads through ingested food or liquids contaminated with the virus. Even touching surfaces or objects infected with Norovirus or close contact with an infected person can cause its spread.

Even disinfectants do not work on this virus and it can survive even at a temperature of 60 degrees. This means that this virus cannot be killed by boiling water or adding chlorine. This virus can survive despite the use of hand sanitizer.

Usually this infection is not fatal, but children and the elderly are advised to be especially cautious. Their condition can become serious due to infection and excessive vomiting and diarrhea. Most patients recover in a few days. No specific medicine is given to the victim of this virus.

To avoid catching the infection, wash your hands frequently with soap after using the toilet or changing diapers. Hands should be washed carefully before eating or preparing food. Last year also this virus spread in Kerala.

Raw or undercooked oysters and raw fruits and vegetables have been blamed in some outbreaks. Signs and symptoms usually begin 12 to 48 hours after your first exposure to a Norovirus and last 1 to 3 days.

Symptoms of Norovirus

Its initial symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea, which begin a day or two after exposure to the virus. The patient feels like vomiting and feels abdominal pain, fever, headache and body pain. This virus can make a person its victim again and again because there are many variants of it.

Low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue are some of the other symptoms. Most of these symptoms aren't serious, but diarrhea and vomiting can deplete your body of the fluid it needs, and you can become dehydrated.

Some people with norovirus infection may show no signs or symptoms. However, they're still contagious and can spread the virus to others.

Treatment for Norovirus

Norovirus disease is self-limiting. The infection normally lasts only two or three days and most cases a person recovers with sufficient rest and hydration.

Diagnosis is done by real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction. No vaccines are available for the Norovirus disease.

It is important to maintain hydration in the acute phase. In extreme cases, patients have to be administered rehydration fluids intravenously.