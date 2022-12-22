Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Covid-19 alert: How to differentiate coronavirus from common cold? Symptoms, preventions here

A wave of Covid-19 surge is expected to revive soon. Here are the differences between Covid-19 and the common cold.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Covid-19 alert: How to differentiate coronavirus from common cold? Symptoms, preventions here
How to differentiate between Covid-19 and common cold | Photo: Pixabay

A new wave of Covid-19 spike is fast approaching. Countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil have recorded 5 lakh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. So far, the situation in India is under control and only 145 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Although as a precaution, the centre has issued an advisory directing states to take appropriate steps to prevent Covid-19 outbreak. 

We all know that cough, cold, fever, and body ache are symptoms of Covid-19 which is very similar to a regular cold and fever. Infact, many people are falling sick due to the changing weather. In such a situation, it is difficult to identify the difference between a cold and cough, and covid. 

Both Covid-19 and the common cold are caused by viruses. Covid is caused by SARS-CoV-2 and the common cold is caused by rhinoviruses. Both viruses spread in similar ways, hence, have similar symptoms. 

Difference between Covid-19 and Common cold 

  • Covid-19 symptoms start after 2 to 14 days of exposure to SARS-CoV-2. 
  • Symptoms of the common cold start after 1 to 3 days of exposure. 
  • There is no cure for common and people usually recover in 3 to 10 days. 
  • Unlike Covid, the common cold is harmless. 

Covid-19 and common cold symptoms: 

Symptoms Covid-19 Common cold 
Headache Usually Rarely
Cough Usually Usually
Muscle aches Usually Sometimes
Tiredness Usually Sometimes
Sneezing Rarely Usually
Sore throat Usually Usually
Runny or stuffy nose Usually Usually
Fever Usually Sometimes
Diarrhea Sometimes Never
Nausea or vomiting Sometimes Never

Covid-19: Prventions

  • Face masks are to be used in all public places
  • Maintain social distancing 
  • Wash hand regularly with soap and water or sanitizers
  • Avoid public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc
  • Avoid International travel
  • Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc
  • Get booster dose at the earliest.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
November 2022: Here's a list of remaining Hindu festivals, bank holidays this month
Balding early? Check these 5 foods to promote good hair growth
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 551 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.