Covid-19 alert: How to differentiate coronavirus from common cold? Symptoms, preventions here

A new wave of Covid-19 spike is fast approaching. Countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil have recorded 5 lakh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. So far, the situation in India is under control and only 145 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Although as a precaution, the centre has issued an advisory directing states to take appropriate steps to prevent Covid-19 outbreak.

We all know that cough, cold, fever, and body ache are symptoms of Covid-19 which is very similar to a regular cold and fever. Infact, many people are falling sick due to the changing weather. In such a situation, it is difficult to identify the difference between a cold and cough, and covid.

Both Covid-19 and the common cold are caused by viruses. Covid is caused by SARS-CoV-2 and the common cold is caused by rhinoviruses. Both viruses spread in similar ways, hence, have similar symptoms.

Difference between Covid-19 and Common cold

Covid-19 symptoms start after 2 to 14 days of exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Symptoms of the common cold start after 1 to 3 days of exposure.

There is no cure for common and people usually recover in 3 to 10 days.

Unlike Covid, the common cold is harmless.

Covid-19 and common cold symptoms:

Symptoms Covid-19 Common cold Headache Usually Rarely Cough Usually Usually Muscle aches Usually Sometimes Tiredness Usually Sometimes Sneezing Rarely Usually Sore throat Usually Usually Runny or stuffy nose Usually Usually Fever Usually Sometimes Diarrhea Sometimes Never Nausea or vomiting Sometimes Never

Covid-19: Prventions