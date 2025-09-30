Add DNA as a Preferred Source
How Coriander seeds can help regulate your Thyroid: Top 3 benefits you should know

Coriander supports thyroid health naturally. Rich in magnesium, antioxidants, and detoxifying properties, coriander seeds and leaves help balance metabolism, reduce inflammation, and support hormone function. Learn 3 key benefits and easy ways to add it to your diet.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

How Coriander seeds can help regulate your Thyroid: Top 3 benefits you should know
The thyroid gland plays a key role in regulating your body’s metabolism, energy levels, and hormonal balance. When it doesn’t function properly, it may lead to conditions such as hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, which can impact your overall health. While medical treatment is important, some natural ingredients like coriander can support thyroid health as part of a balanced lifestyle. Let's know about the three benefits of the same

3 benefits of coriander for thyroid health:

1. Rich source of nutrients: Coriander leaves and seeds are packed with essential nutrients like vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Magnesium, in particular, helps support thyroid hormone production and keeps metabolism in balance. A magnesium deficiency may contribute to thyroid-related imbalances.

2. Antioxidant properties reduce inflammation: Coriander seeds contain antioxidants that fight free radicals, unstable molecules that damage cells and may trigger inflammation. By reducing oxidative stress, coriander helps protect the thyroid gland and overall health.

3. Supports natural detoxification: Poor diet, pollution, or smoking may introduce harmful substances into the body. Coriander leaves and seeds support natural detox pathways, helping your system stay balanced. Drinking coriander seed water in the morning or adding fresh coriander to meals is an easy way to include it in your diet.

Also read: World Heart Day 2025: 5 Indian kitchen spices that can lower risk of cardiovascular diseases naturally

Coriander is a supportive dietary aid, not a replacement for medical treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider for thyroid concerns. Adding coriander to your meals, alongside a balanced diet, physical activity, and stress management, can be a simple step toward supporting your thyroid health.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
