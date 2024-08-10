How athletes rapidly cut weight overnight and why it’s risky

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

MS Dhoni's ex-business partner files complaint against CSK legend in BCCI, reply has to be given by this date

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

8 fish that can walk on land

8 fish that can walk on land

8 scooters in India that are costlier than cars

8 scooters in India that are costlier than cars

8 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Sridevi rejected

8 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Sridevi rejected

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

HomeHealth

Health

How athletes rapidly cut weight overnight and why it’s risky

In the final 24 hours before the weigh-in, when athletes are typically just 1 to 1.5 kilos above their target weight, the focus shifts to eliminating excess water from the body.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 05:46 PM IST

How athletes rapidly cut weight overnight and why it’s risky
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Weight-cutting is a practice where athletes rapidly shed weight within a short period, typically in the days or even hours leading up to a weigh-in. This process often involves severe calorie restriction, dehydration, and intense physical exertion. Athletes like Mary Kom, who shed 2 kilos within 4 hours in a tournament in Poland, or Aman Sehrawat, who dropped 4.5 kilos in just 10 hours before a Paris Olympics weigh-in, are prime examples of how intense and taxing this process can be.

Weeks before a competition, athletes begin their weight-cutting journey by creating a calorie deficit through rigorous training and a diet devoid of carbs, such as rice or roti, focusing instead on salads and other low-calorie foods. As the weigh-in approaches, their diet becomes even more restrictive, often leaving them to train on empty stomachs while also severely limiting their fluid intake.

In the final 24 hours before the weigh-in, when athletes are typically just 1 to 1.5 kilos above their target weight, the focus shifts to eliminating excess water from the body. This involves drinking as little water as possible and engaging in intense physical activity to sweat out the remaining weight. Wrestlers often don heavy hoodies or jackets and train in humid conditions, running in thick sweaters or even wearing sauna suits that push the body to extreme levels of heat and dehydration. In some cases, athletes take scalding hot baths to induce sweating, further depleting their bodies of vital fluids.

Health Risks:

While these methods may help athletes make weight, they come with severe health risks. Prolonged dehydration, a common tactic in weight-cutting, can lead to a host of dangerous symptoms, including loss of strength, electrolyte imbalances, dizziness, and even fainting. The lack of fluid intake during intense workouts can also cause hypothermia, a condition where the body’s core temperature drops dangerously low, leading to potential heart attacks and kidney failure.

The consequences of rapid weight loss extend beyond the weigh-in. During the actual competition, athletes may experience reduced concentration, blurred vision, and delayed joint movements due to their depleted physical state. Over time, these practices can lead to chronic issues such as renal problems and other forms of organ damage.

Moreover, the recovery process after a match is fraught with challenges. Rehydrating the body after such intense dehydration is not a straightforward task. Drinking large amounts of water too quickly can overwhelm the body, leading to vomiting as the system struggles to cope with the sudden influx of fluid. The mental toll of weight-cutting is also significant, with many athletes experiencing a drop in self-esteem and confidence just before they step onto the mat.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Chinese gymnast’s adorable medal-biting moment at Paris Olympics is too cute to miss

Viral video: Chinese gymnast’s adorable medal-biting moment at Paris Olympics is too cute to miss

‘Confident that he will declare…’: Rahul Gandhi ahead of PM Modi’s Wayanad visit

‘Confident that he will declare…’: Rahul Gandhi ahead of PM Modi’s Wayanad visit

Nakuul Mehta slams Hema Malini after she calls Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

Nakuul Mehta slams Hema Malini after she calls Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

This actress was India’s first jubilee girl, her film ran in theatres for 3 years; later moved to Pakistan after...

This actress was India’s first jubilee girl, her film ran in theatres for 3 years; later moved to Pakistan after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement