Hormones: Here's how your hormones work

Hormones are chemical messengers that send signals to specific organs and tissues in your body.

Whether you are awake or sleeping, hormones never stop working. Hormones are chemical messengers that send signals to specific organs and tissues in your body. They tell organs what to do and when to do it, and for how long, so your body runs like a finely tuned machine. Hormones come from glands in your endocrine system and are located throughout your body. Remarkably, these tiny but mighty hormones regulate most major body functions. For example, when you eat, your pancreas produces the hormone insulin which helps control blood sugar. When you make a sudden turn to avoid a car crash, your adrenal gland pushes out adrenaline, so you can react quickly. Your thyroid makes hormones that help regulate your heartbeat. Your hypothalamus works to control your body temperature, your mood, your hunger level, and much more. When hormones are in balance, they help the body thrive. Even when hormones fluctuate naturally, like during puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and as a person gets older. But when hormone levels are too high or too low for a long time, this can lead to health problems like diabetes, thyroid disorders, heart disease, cancer or weak bones, or stress-related problems like anxiety. Problem sleeping and changes in appetite can also happen. Infections and exposure to certain chemicals also play a role in hormone health, and your family history and lifestyle habits can affect hormones too.

There are lots of things you can do to help your hormones stay in balance. Taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle is a good place to start.

First up, strive for a healthy weight to lessen the workload required by your hormones. Eat healthy by choosing a wide variety of nutritious foods and limiting foods with lots of added sugars, like soda, sweets, and high-fat and processed foods. Move your body daily with exercise and stay, as active as possible. Be sure to recharge by getting enough quality sleep and learn ways to reduce stress and relax. Now let's shine a spotlight on hormones that have distinct roles in men and women. In women, estrogen and progesterone are the main sex hormones. It's their job to regulate menstruation, pregnancy and menopause. Plus, estrogen helps keep blood cholesterol levels in check and protects bone health. If a woman's body makes too much or too little estrogen or progesterone, it can cause heavy or painful periods, infertility, vaginal bleeding or hot flashes.

Depending on the cause of the imbalance, medications and hormones to treat these conditions may stimulate fertility or reduce severe symptoms that can occur with menstruation and menopause. For men, the main sex hormone is testosterone which produces sex drive, erections and sperm. Testosterone also helps maintain muscles and bones. For many reasons, testosterone can become and stay too low. This imbalance can lead to a drop in sex drive, low sperm count, and inability to get or keep an erection. Loss of muscle strength and body hair along with mood changes may also occur. Testosterone replacement therapy prescribed and monitored by a doctor can be effective in treating chronic low testosterone levels if a drop in sex drive or erectile dysfunction also occurs. If you have signs of an imbalance with male or female sex hormones or any other hormones, talk with your VA health care team for an evaluation and treatment options. Finding the cause of the imbalance is always the first step to getting the best treatment. Your care team is there to help you weigh the pros and the cons before you decide on any therapy, treatment or wellness activity. Then, based on your needs and preferences, your team will help equip and empower you so your hormones stay healthy and help you thrive daily to learn more about hormones visit.