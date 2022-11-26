Hormone headache: These changes in diet will help you balance your hormones

Photo: Pixabay

The level of hormones in women's bodies keeps on increasing and decreasing every day, which affects their bodies in many ways. Due to the change in hormones, women have to face many problems. One of these serious problems is headaches. The reason behind headaches in most women is the decrease in the level of estrogen hormone in the body. However, apart from this, a headache occurs due to many reasons. To overcome this headache, some changes have to be made, these changes are very effective, It cures headaches easily.

Make changes in diet- To get rid of headaches caused by hormones, you have to include some things in your diet and also remove some things from your diet. For this, you should include sources of Vitamin B2 in your diet so that the level of your hormones can be controlled. By doing this the headache will be cured to a great extent.

Reduce stress- Due to stress, the hormones in your body become unbalanced. Because of this, the problem of headaches starts. Do yoga, meditation and exercise to relieve stress. By doing this, the hormones in your body become balanced and physical problems also reduce.

Drink more water- When there is a lack of water in your body, then it becomes more likely to increase the headache. Lack of water in the body is also one of the reasons for headaches. For this, you should drink at least 3 litres of water a day.

Need a massage- Due to continuous work in the body of women, there are changes in hormones, due to which the problem of headaches occurs. This thing should not be ignored. Massaging relaxes your body. Along with this, stress also reduces. Along with this, massage helps in keeping the digestive system healthy.

Consume magnesium-rich food- Magnesium helps prevent headaches. It relaxes the muscles. Magnesium has anti-inflammatory properties, due to which pregnant women are advised to include it in their diet.