Holi 2023: Here’s how the festivals of colours celebrated in these 9 states of India

Holi, the festival of colours, is around the corner, and everyone is busy doing all the preparations for this festival. This festival is celebrated with great pomp across the country. This year, the festival of Holi will be celebrated across the country on the full moon of Falgun month i.e. on March 8.

The pomp of this festival is seen in every part of the country, although the way of celebrating it and its name varies from state to state.

Here are the different forms of Holi that are celebrated around India:

Lathmar Holi, Barsana Village, Uttar Pradesh

Lathmar Holi, which is held every year in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, is very famous in the country and the world. This Holi is played in Barsana as well as in Vrindavan, Mathura and Nandgaon. This Holi has been celebrated since the time of Radha-Krishna. In this, Holi is not played with colours, but with sticks. Actually, while playing this Holi, women beat men with sticks. That's why it is called Lathmar Holi.

Holi of Flowers, Vrindavan

Holi of flowers played in Vrindavan is a grand festival, which is held every year on Phulera Duj. As the name itself suggests, this Holi is played with flowers instead of colours and water. The priests of Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple throw flowers at the devotees as soon as the temple doors are opened and then people enjoy the Holi of flowers.

Khadi Holi, Kumaon, Uttarakhand

Khari Holi, especially played in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, is also a variant of Holi prevalent in India. To celebrate this festival, the local people dressed in traditional clothes dance in groups while singing Khari songs.

Hola Mohalla, Punjab

The festival of Holi is celebrated in Punjab as Hola Mohalla. It is a kind of warrior Holi, which is celebrated by Nihang Sikhs. During this, they sing their heart out while performing martial arts. Usually, this festival is celebrated the day before Holi.

Yoshang, Manipur

Holi is celebrated in Manipur by the name of Yoshang. Many people take part in this festival together. This five-day-long festival is held on the full moon day of the month of Lamta. Along with colours, this festival is celebrated with singing, dancing, and many other traditional ways. The main attraction of this festival is Thabal Chongba, a Manipuri folk dance.

Dol Jatra, West Bengal

In West Bengal, the festival of Holi is known as 'Dol Jatra'. On this day people here play with gulal by placing the idols of Krishna and Radha on palanquins. Also, on this day the young kids of the house seek the blessings of their elders by applying colour on their feet. Also, on this day people wear saffron-coloured clothes and sing and dance to celebrate the festival.

Sangla Holi, Himachal Pradesh

The Sangla Valley in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh is also known for its distinctive Holi celebrations. This valley situated on the banks of Baspa River is also known as Baspa Valley. During this festival, the whole valley looks colourful. Holi celebrations are celebrated with colours as well as music, street plays and dance. Ramayana is also presented on the third day of this festival.

Fakuwa, Assam

The festival of Holi is celebrated as Phakuwa in Assam. It is similar to the 'Dol Jatra' celebrated in Bengal. However, here this festival is celebrated for two days. On the first day, mud huts are burnt after the story of Holika Dahan. Whereas, on the second day people celebrate this festival with colours.

Fagua, Bihar

Holi festival is also celebrated with great pomp in Bihar. In the local Bhojpuri dialect, this festival is called Fagua. However, it is considered very important to burn Holika before playing Holi here. Only after this Holi is celebrated with folk songs, water and colours.

Manjal Kuli, South India

Holi festival is also celebrated in South India. However, Holi here is not as popular as compared to other parts of the country. But some communities here celebrate this festival. In Kerala, Holi is called Manjal Kuli and Ukkuli.