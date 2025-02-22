The virus has a special feature, called a furin cleavage site, that helps it enter cells through the ACE2 receptor protein just like the Covid-19 virus.

Scientists at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology have found a new coronavirus in bats, called HKU5-CoV-2. It is similar to the virus that caused Covid-19. The virus was found in a lab and has not been seen in humans. Experts say there is no need to panic as it does not spread to people easily.

What is HKU5-CoV-2 and How Does It Spread?

HKU5-CoV-2 is related to Covid-19 and the MERS virus. These viruses come from the HKU5 coronavirus family. The virus has a special feature, called a furin cleavage site, that helps it enter cells through the ACE2 receptor protein just like the Covid-19 virus.

In lab tests, HKU5-CoV-2 could infect human cells that had high ACE2 levels, especially in the intestines and airways. But scientists do not know if it can spread from animals to humans. While it has been found in bats, not all coronaviruses infect people. Some only cause mild illnesses like the common cold, while others can be more serious, like Covid-19 and SARS.

Symptoms and Risks

Since HKU5-CoV-2 has not been seen in humans, its exact effects are unknown. However, viruses from the HKU5 family share symptoms with MERS, such as:

Fever

Cough

Fatigue

Congestion

Sneezing

Chills

Loss of appetite

Shortness of breath

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Precautions