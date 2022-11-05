Search icon
High protein breakfast: Try this healthy and tasty recipe of paneer bhurji

Panner is a good source of protein, which means you can have it even on diets. So, why not make your breakfast super healthy and tasty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

If you are bored of eating regular paneer curry, then this time you can try a new recipe made from high-protein paneer. We all know that panner is a good source of protein, which means you can have it even on diets. So, why not make your breakfast super healthy and tasty at the same time?  You can try paneer bhurji which is super easy to make and carries nutrients which are beneficial for your health.

Today, we have come up with an amazing recipe for paneer bhurji that will add the magic of taste. Whether the guests are going to come to your house or you are getting late for your office paneer bhurji can be your easiest option at that point in time. You can make Paneer Bhurji easily and it also takes less time.

So, let's know how to make Paneer Bhurji-

Ingredients:

200 g homemade paneer (paneer left after removing ghee from cream), 20 ml pure ghee, 4 g cumin, 70 g onion finely chopped, 5 g ginger finely chopped, 5 g garlic finely chopped, 5 g green chilli finely Chopped, 70 grams tomato chopped, 1 gram turmeric powder, 2 grams red chilli powder, 2 grams coriander powder, 20 grams fresh coriander chopped, salt as per taste

Process:

  • First of all, mash the paneer by hand. Then prepare a ginger-garlic paste from the cobwebs.
  • After this, heat ghee in a pan on medium flame, crackle the cumin seeds and fry the onions.
  • When the onion becomes soft, add ginger-garlic paste and green chillies and fry.
  • When the smell of ginger-garlic stops coming, add tomatoes. Add a pinch of salt and fry the tomatoes till they become soft.
  • Tomatoes melt quickly with salt. After the tomatoes are completely cooked, add all the dry spices and fry the mixture for 3-4 minutes.
  • When the pan leaves the oil, add paneer and stir well for a minute.
  • Keep in mind that the paneer is not to be fried for more than a minute, otherwise it will become hard due to drying of moisture.
  • Paneer Bhurji is ready, garnish it with fresh coriander and serve it with plain paratha.
