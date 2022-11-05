High protein breakfast: Try this healthy and tasty recipe of paneer bhurji

Healthy recipe of paneer bhurji

If you are bored of eating regular paneer curry, then this time you can try a new recipe made from high-protein paneer. We all know that panner is a good source of protein, which means you can have it even on diets. So, why not make your breakfast super healthy and tasty at the same time? You can try paneer bhurji which is super easy to make and carries nutrients which are beneficial for your health.

Today, we have come up with an amazing recipe for paneer bhurji that will add the magic of taste. Whether the guests are going to come to your house or you are getting late for your office paneer bhurji can be your easiest option at that point in time. You can make Paneer Bhurji easily and it also takes less time.

So, let's know how to make Paneer Bhurji-

Ingredients:

200 g homemade paneer (paneer left after removing ghee from cream), 20 ml pure ghee, 4 g cumin, 70 g onion finely chopped, 5 g ginger finely chopped, 5 g garlic finely chopped, 5 g green chilli finely Chopped, 70 grams tomato chopped, 1 gram turmeric powder, 2 grams red chilli powder, 2 grams coriander powder, 20 grams fresh coriander chopped, salt as per taste

Process: