Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

High cholesterol treatment: Know 5 natural ways to lower cholesterol levels

Consuming some food items, like junk food and fried food can increase bad cholesterol in the body. Read these natural ways to control cholesterol.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

High cholesterol treatment: Know 5 natural ways to lower cholesterol levels
File Photo

The human body has two kind of cholesterol – good cholesterol, which is known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and bad cholesterol, which is known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL).

The bad cholesterol gets accumulated in the blood vessels, thereby increasing risk of heart related problems. Contrarily, bad cholesterol is removed from the blood vessels by good cholesterol. The HDL takes the LDL to the liver so it gets thrown outside the body.

READ | What is high cholesterol? Know signs, symptoms to look out for

Consuming certain specific food items, like junk food and fried food can increase bad cholesterol in the human body. Hence, it is important to have a healthy diet.

Here are some natural ways to lower your cholesterol levels

Avoid intake of trans fats 

Restrict consumption of food items that have trans fats. These are unsaturated fats which are modified by hydrogenation. When fats aren’t saturated properly, they result in partially hydrogenated oils which increase the bad cholesterol levels in human body.

Consume omega-3 rich diet

Omega-3 helps to maintain cell health and lower the LDL cholesterol in human body. It also helps to lower the triglycerides and reduces the risk of heart stroke and attack.

According to studies, consuming fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids twice a week can help to reduce triglyceride levels significantly.

Some great sources of Omerga-3 in fishes are: tuna, salon, mackerel, shellfish and shrimps.

Restrict smoking

Smoking poses direct risks to the immune system. This is because cigarettes may cause harmful coronary diseases as they disturb the body’s ability to tackle cholesterol.

The immunity of smokers is weak, and their cells can’t return cholesterol to the liver using blood from vessel walls.

These dysfunctional immune cells clog arteries, aggravating chances of various health issues.

READ | This popular herb can help you live longer, prevent heart disease, lower cholestrol

Cigarettes contain a harmful component called as acrolein. When absorbed in the bloodstream via lungs, this component reduces the movement of good cholesterol in the body, which gradually increases bad cholesterol levels causing further problems.

Reduce alcohol consumption

While alcohol consumption isn’t directly linked to cholesterol levels. Excess alcohol consumption damages the liver and reduces HDL levels.

There is also an increased risk of heart failure and blood clotting.

Interestingly, different types of alcohol impact human body’s cholesterol levels differently. For example, rum and vodka hike the triglycerides level.

Drink green tea 

Green tea can work great if you are trying to reduce your LDL and total cholesterol levels. The flavonoids in green tea help the body to lower cholesterol. You can consume it as a drink or as a dietary supplement as well.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.