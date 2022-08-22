High cholesterol treatment: Know 5 natural ways to lower cholesterol levels

File Photo

The human body has two kind of cholesterol – good cholesterol, which is known as high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and bad cholesterol, which is known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL).

The bad cholesterol gets accumulated in the blood vessels, thereby increasing risk of heart related problems. Contrarily, bad cholesterol is removed from the blood vessels by good cholesterol. The HDL takes the LDL to the liver so it gets thrown outside the body.

READ | What is high cholesterol? Know signs, symptoms to look out for

Consuming certain specific food items, like junk food and fried food can increase bad cholesterol in the human body. Hence, it is important to have a healthy diet.

Here are some natural ways to lower your cholesterol levels

Avoid intake of trans fats

Restrict consumption of food items that have trans fats. These are unsaturated fats which are modified by hydrogenation. When fats aren’t saturated properly, they result in partially hydrogenated oils which increase the bad cholesterol levels in human body.

Consume omega-3 rich diet

Omega-3 helps to maintain cell health and lower the LDL cholesterol in human body. It also helps to lower the triglycerides and reduces the risk of heart stroke and attack.

According to studies, consuming fish rich in Omega-3 fatty acids twice a week can help to reduce triglyceride levels significantly.

Some great sources of Omerga-3 in fishes are: tuna, salon, mackerel, shellfish and shrimps.

Restrict smoking

Smoking poses direct risks to the immune system. This is because cigarettes may cause harmful coronary diseases as they disturb the body’s ability to tackle cholesterol.

The immunity of smokers is weak, and their cells can’t return cholesterol to the liver using blood from vessel walls.

These dysfunctional immune cells clog arteries, aggravating chances of various health issues.

READ | This popular herb can help you live longer, prevent heart disease, lower cholestrol

Cigarettes contain a harmful component called as acrolein. When absorbed in the bloodstream via lungs, this component reduces the movement of good cholesterol in the body, which gradually increases bad cholesterol levels causing further problems.

Reduce alcohol consumption

While alcohol consumption isn’t directly linked to cholesterol levels. Excess alcohol consumption damages the liver and reduces HDL levels.

There is also an increased risk of heart failure and blood clotting.

Interestingly, different types of alcohol impact human body’s cholesterol levels differently. For example, rum and vodka hike the triglycerides level.