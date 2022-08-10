High Cholesterol symptom: See a doctor if you find THIS problem in your legs

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a substance found in the blood that helps form healthy cells in the body. A regular amount of Cholesterol is good for the body but high Cholesterol can cause heart diseases There are two types of Cholesterol -- LDL and HDL. One can develop fatty deposits in blood vessels that can cause stroke and heart diseases.

What does Cholesterol do? An unhealthy amount of Cholesterol can start blocking the veins. It can also cause a condition called peripheral artery disease. This is also a very big symptom of a Cholesterol problem in the body. What is it?

In people with PAD, a high amount of Cholesterol decreases blood supply in the veins in the arms and legs. This causes severe pain in the legs.

Another symptom of high cholesterol is that the legs turn blue and the hands and legs get numb.

One should see a doctor if he/she manifests these symptoms.

How to maintain a good Cholesterol balance in the body? The most important thing is to eat a healthy diet. People should include nuts, fruits and vegetables in their diet. They shouldn't eat much red meat and include lean meats like fish and chicken in their diet.

Another way of maintaining high cholesterol is by exercising. People should adopt an active lifestyle.