Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

High Cholesterol diet: Healthy snacks to control hunger pangs

Those suffering from high cholesterol should be extra cautious with their snacking choices as they aren’t supposed to eat lot of fried and junk food.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

High Cholesterol diet: Healthy snacks to control hunger pangs
File Photo

Many people are into the habit of snacking in between meals. While some consider it unhealthy, it is necessary to eat something in between your meals to fuel your body every now and then. However, it is important to know what kind of snacks should be eaten so your health isn’t impacted negatively.

Those suffering from high cholesterol should be extra cautious with their snacking choices as they aren’t supposed to eat lot of fried and junk food. Processed foods can negatively impact the heart health of cholesterol patients.

READ | High Cholesterol treatment: Signs not to ignore while walking

Here are some healthy snack options for people with high cholesterol

Oatmeal bowl

Oats are a great source of fiber and are known to lower cholesterol. You can prepare oatmeal bowl by adding milk, sweetener, some fruits and mixed seeds to garnish.

Smoothies and fruit bowls

Fruits are jam packed with nutrients. Yummy fruit bowls and smoothies can help you to lower your cholesterol levels and also keep your tummy full. You can add apples, berries, grapes and pears to make great smoothie snacks.

Hummus-veggies combo

Some delicious hummus with veggies like carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers can make for a filling snack. Made out of chickpeas, the quick recipe dish has proven to lower cholesterol levels.

Nuts

Nuts are great for people with high cholesterol as they provide healthy cholesterol to your body. A mix of several nuts can keep you full for a long time. You can keep a box of nuts handy in your bag and they’ll surely help you control your snack-time hunger pangs.

Tofu or cauliflower bites

Tofu is another healthy snack for people with high cholesterol. You can bake tofu pieces with some seasoning in oven. You can also make cauliflower bites using similar technique. The two snacks will help to lower your cholesterol levels.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.