High Cholesterol diet: Healthy snacks to control hunger pangs

File Photo

Many people are into the habit of snacking in between meals. While some consider it unhealthy, it is necessary to eat something in between your meals to fuel your body every now and then. However, it is important to know what kind of snacks should be eaten so your health isn’t impacted negatively.

Those suffering from high cholesterol should be extra cautious with their snacking choices as they aren’t supposed to eat lot of fried and junk food. Processed foods can negatively impact the heart health of cholesterol patients.

READ | High Cholesterol treatment: Signs not to ignore while walking

Here are some healthy snack options for people with high cholesterol

Oatmeal bowl

Oats are a great source of fiber and are known to lower cholesterol. You can prepare oatmeal bowl by adding milk, sweetener, some fruits and mixed seeds to garnish.

Smoothies and fruit bowls

Fruits are jam packed with nutrients. Yummy fruit bowls and smoothies can help you to lower your cholesterol levels and also keep your tummy full. You can add apples, berries, grapes and pears to make great smoothie snacks.

Hummus-veggies combo

Some delicious hummus with veggies like carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers can make for a filling snack. Made out of chickpeas, the quick recipe dish has proven to lower cholesterol levels.

Nuts

Nuts are great for people with high cholesterol as they provide healthy cholesterol to your body. A mix of several nuts can keep you full for a long time. You can keep a box of nuts handy in your bag and they’ll surely help you control your snack-time hunger pangs.

Tofu or cauliflower bites

Tofu is another healthy snack for people with high cholesterol. You can bake tofu pieces with some seasoning in oven. You can also make cauliflower bites using similar technique. The two snacks will help to lower your cholesterol levels.