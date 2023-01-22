Manage your high BP during winter by adding THESE food items in daily diet

High blood pressure is one of the health conditions that can be magnified by winter. Wintertime inactivity, high salt intake, and constricted blood vessels due to a drop in temperature are the main causes of elevated blood pressure. In order to maintain temperature and preserve warmth when the temperature drops in winter, the body inhibits blood flow.

High blood pressure now affects large populations of people all over the world and is quite prevalent in India. While it is impossible to control the weather during seasons, hypertension can be effectively controlled with a good diet and a healthy lifestyle. Here's a list of foods that may be beneficial for managing blood pressure during the chilly winter months.

Methi

Soluble fibre is present in methi, which lowers cholesterol. Methi is a vegetable that is even better for blood pressure because it has less sodium than other vegetables. Make sure it has been thoroughly washed and cooked.

Carrots

Carrots' potassium content aids in easing the pressure in your blood vessels and arteries, lowering blood pressure. Additionally, it tends to counteract sodium's negative effects and reduces the likelihood of heart disease.

Radish

Potassium in radish controls blood pressure levels and blood flow, maintaining them at balanced levels. For the best results, include radish or mooli in your salads.

Beetroot

The abundance of B vitamins in beetroots contributes to better nerve function. They have antioxidants that keep cholesterol and blood pressure levels stable. The gas nitric oxide aids in blood vessel relaxation and dilation.

Spinach

Spinach contains potassium, magnesium, and lutein, all of which reduce the risk of heart attacks by preventing the thickening of artery walls.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)