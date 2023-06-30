Not diet or smoking, loneliness is bigger factor for heart problems in diabetic patients: Study | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Researchers discovered that among diabetes people, loneliness poses a larger risk for heart conditions than diet, exercise, smoking, and depression. The results of this study were released in the European Heart Journal, a publication of the ESC.

According to research writer Professor Lu Qi of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, US, the standard of social interaction rather than the number of interactions seems to be more significant for heart health in individuals with diabetes.

Diabetes patients are more prone to experience loneliness than their healthy colleagues and are more inclined to develop heart disease. Loneliness and social isolation have both been linked to an increased risk of heart disease in previous investigations of the general public.

In research on diabetic patients, it was determined that those who felt lonely or disconnected from society had a higher risk of heart disease compared to those who did not.

How was the study done?

18,509 persons in the UK Biobank between the ages of 37 and 73 who had diabetes but no heart disease at the start were included in the study. Through the use of surveys, feelings of isolation and loneliness were rated, with each high-risk characteristic receiving one point. On a scale of 0 to 2, the high-risk loneliness characteristics were feeling alone and being unable to confide in anybody, or practically never being able to do so.

For a total score of 0 to 3, characteristics that increased the risk of social isolation included living alone, having family and friends come less frequently, and not engaging in social activities at least once a week.

After controlling for variables that could affect the connections, such as sex, age, impoverishment, a person's body mass index (BMI), medicines, diet, exercise, cigarettes, and alcohol consumption, and the management of blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol, the researchers examined the link between isolation and feeling lonely and incidents heart disease.

What did the research find?

3,247 individuals experienced cardiovascular illness during average monitoring of 10.7 years, of which 2,771 experienced coronary heart disease and 701 experienced a stroke (some patients had both). Cardiovascular disease risk was 11% and 26% greater in persons with scores of 1 or 2 compared to those having a low loneliness level. Similar findings were seen for coronary heart disease, however, there was no statistically significant link to stroke.

Scores on social isolation had no meaningful relationship with any of the cardiac events. The proportional impact of isolation on the probability of cardiovascular disease was also evaluated by the researchers in comparison to other risk factors.

The effects of loneliness were greater than those of depressive disorders, smoking, blood pressure, BMI, renal function, and physical inactivity. Additionally, it was shown that people who experienced loneliness tended to experience health risk factors (such as poorly regulated blood sugar, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, and impaired renal function) to a larger extent than those who did not.

