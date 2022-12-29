Search icon
High blood sugar level: Try these whole grains to control diabetes naturally

5 essential whole grains that you should include in your diet for managing high blood sugar levels naturally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

File photo

Refined grains, which are present in foods like white rice and pasta, tend to cause blood sugar and glucose levels to spike right after eating and then drop shortly after. Brown rice and whole-wheat pasta are examples of complex carbohydrates that take longer to digest than other foods. This results in a steady release of glucose into the bloodstream.

Keeping a strict schedule, eating well, and exercising frequently may help you achieve normal blood sugar levels. Fibre is abundant in whole grains, which may help slow the blood's absorption of glucose. We have enlisted few important whole grains which you should include in your diet to control high blood sugar levels naturally. 

5 essential whole grains to control diabetes naturally are:

  • Barley: Beta-glucan, which is rich in barley and helps lower bad cholesterol and manage blood sugar, also helps control blood sugar.
  • Oat Bran: Oat Bran is rich in protein, magnesium, and soluble fibre. These elements are crucial to controlling blood sugar.
  • Ragi: Ragi is a millet that looks like mustard and is very nutritious. It is diabetic-friendly and lowers bad cholesterol.  
  • Bajra: Low glycemic index food is bajra. Due to its high fibre content, it promotes weight loss and can help with constipation. Compared to other cereals, bajra contains more iron.
  • Jowar: Vitamin K1 is abundant in jowar and is essential for bone development and blood clotting. Jowar's bioactive phenolic compounds aid in lowering bad cholesterol. Highly resistant starch complexes help control weight by promoting satiety and assisting in blood glucose maintenance.

