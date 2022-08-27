Search icon
High blood pressure: 10 early signs and symptoms of Hypertension

High blood pressure doesn’t have any symptoms unless it’s very severe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 02:12 PM IST

File photo

These days, high blood pressure is a major health problem affecting practically every family. You might not even be aware that you have high blood pressure, which is one of its most harmful aspects.

Hypertension is another name for High Blood Pressure and doctors also call it a silent Killer. 

About one-third of people with high blood pressure are unaware of it. This is due to the fact that high blood pressure rarely causes symptoms unless it is quite severe. Regular checkups are the best way to determine if your blood pressure is high.

Symptoms of Severe High Blood Pressure 

People with high blood pressure may show no symptoms at all. But when blood pressure reaches a particular point, the following symptoms appear:

  • Severe headaches
  • Nosebleed
  • Fatigue or confusion
  • Vision problems
  • Chest pain
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Irregular heartbeat
  • Blood in the urine
  • Pounding in your chest, neck, or ears
  • Trouble sleeping

Hypertension is defined as a condition where the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. The more blood the heart pumps, the chances are higher for the arteries to become narrow, which therefore increases the blood pressure.

In the language of science, this disease does not give any symptoms in the initial stages. But doctors believe that all things are hidden in the silence of this disease. 

If you've been experiencing frequent headaches and dizziness, and you are easily getting fatigued, or have blurred vision it's likely that you have high blood pressure. Regular checkups are the best way to determine if your blood pressure is high. You can check your blood pressure at home as well.

