Here's why you should start your day with a banana instead of coffee

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
Does it matter what we eat or drink immediately after waking up in the morning? According to health professionals, actually, the first meal taken in the morning should be such that it gives us enough energy to work throughout the day. Studies also confirm that if food rich in fat and protein is eaten, it reduces the level of harmful cholesterol in the body. Along with this, there is no desire to eat unnecessary sweets.
However, most people start their day with tea or coffee. But if instead of this, the day is started by eating a special fruit, then there is a lot of benefit for the body. Banana is such a fruit, which provides you with things like Vitamin A, C and B-6, and calcium. Apart from this, the zinc, sodium, and potassium present in it give full nutrition to the body.
Benefits of eating a banana in the morning
- It is generally seen that in today's run-of-the-mill life, people eat anything in reverse. In such a situation, they also get many types of stomach-related diseases. These diseases not only harm the body but also make the person weak. In such a situation, eating a banana after waking up in the morning can be very beneficial.
- If someone is facing problems like constipation, digestive problems, gas, bloating in the stomach, fatigue in the body, and desire to eat sweets after meals, then bananas can be beneficial for him. People suffering from these diseases should start their day with bananas. Suppose you do not like bananas, then you can eat any seasonal fruit instead.
- Apart from this, all people with digestive problems or cravings for sweets after meals should especially eat bananas every day. Try that the banana is fresh. Buy this fruit at least twice or thrice a week. Instead of bringing bananas in plastic bags, bring them in cloth bags.