Here's why you should start your day with a banana instead of coffee

Does it matter what we eat or drink immediately after waking up in the morning? According to health professionals, actually, the first meal taken in the morning should be such that it gives us enough energy to work throughout the day. Studies also confirm that if food rich in fat and protein is eaten, it reduces the level of harmful cholesterol in the body. Along with this, there is no desire to eat unnecessary sweets.

However, most people start their day with tea or coffee. But if instead of this, the day is started by eating a special fruit, then there is a lot of benefit for the body. Banana is such a fruit, which provides you with things like Vitamin A, C and B-6, and calcium. Apart from this, the zinc, sodium, and potassium present in it give full nutrition to the body.

Benefits of eating a banana in the morning