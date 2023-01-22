Here's why you should add spinach to your winter diet

Representational image

If you are one of those people who are concerned about their health, then you must know about the benefits of eating spinach in winter. We have often heard from elders that we should eat fresh green vegetables. Spinach is easily available during the winter season and can be prepared in many different ways. After all, what is there in spinach that helps in keeping us healthy? Actually, vitamin C is found in abundance in spinach. It not only increases our immunity but also helps in protecting us from the common cold and flu in winter.

Health benefits of spinach in winter

Rich in antioxidants

Spinach is rich in antioxidants. Spinach contains antioxidants, such as flavonoids and carotenoids, which may help protect the body from free radical damage.

Prevents anemia

In childhood, elders must have told you about this quality of spinach. Spinach is rich in iron, a mineral that is important for maintaining healthy red blood cells and preventing anemia.

Control weight

Spinach is low in calories, which makes it a great option for those trying to control their weight.

Control blood pressure

Spinach is rich in nitrates which can help control blood pressure and improve blood flow to the heart and brain.

source of vitamin k

Spinach is also a good source of vitamin K which plays a role in maintaining bone health by increasing the absorption of calcium.