Here's why palak and paneer is bad food combo, know all about Ayurveda's Viruddha Ahaar concept

There are not many people who don't like palak paneer, especially during the winter season. Whether you are having a quiet dinner at home or hosting friends and family, palak paneer is one of the easiest and staple dishes that everyone loves to cook and eat.

Palak paneer is considered to be incredibly nutritious as it has palak or spinach that is rich in iron, potassium, protein, fibre, and a variety of other micronutrients and also has paneer which is high in protein, and calcium.

Both palak and paneer are good for bone health and improving overall immunity. But, recently, a nutritionist in a shocking revelation on Instagram said that palak and paneer together can offset each other's benefits and do not go well if made jointly.

In her Instagram and Twitter post, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal gave many reasons why palak and paneer should not be eaten together. Agarwal says certain foods are healthy as individuals but when they are paired together they lower the nutritional advantage of the other. In the case of palak paneer, the iron of palak and calcium of paneer does not help each other's nutrient absorption.

Agarwal suggests, "Love palak paneer? Well, it's not the right combination. Tastes really yum, right. Why? Because there are certain combinations that don't go well together. Now healthy eating doesn't mean just eating the right food items. It means eating the right food items in the right combinations. There are certain combinations that inhibit the nutrient absorption of each other when eaten together. One such combination is iron and calcium. Spinach is rich in iron and paneer is rich in calcium. When these two food items are eaten together calcium inhibits the absorption of iron. So, for maximum iron utilisation let's have palak aloo or palak corn instead."

Ayurveda says THIS about wrong food combos

Ayurveda has a concept of Viruddha Ahaar where the ancient medicinal practice forbids the combination of certain ingredients such as banana and milk. This is because having them together can release an energy called Vipaka and can lead to several health problems.

A combination of fish and milk, honey and ghee in equal proportions, curd and cheese are also considered Viruddha Ahara.