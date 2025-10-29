Here’s what happens to your body if you completely eliminate rice, expert explains

According to Dr Vora, eliminating carbohydrates is unnecessary and can actually be detrimental to muscle health.

In recent years, rice has been stigmatised as an unhealthy carbohydrate—often blamed for weight gain, inflammation, and weakened bones. Many people have even begun to avoid it altogether in pursuit of a "clean" diet. But as one of India's most essential staples, rice has long been a key source of nutrition and energy for millions.

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriBite Wellness, debunks the myth that rice causes inflammation and should be eliminated from your diet.

In a video posted on Instagram on October 28, the surgeon explains, "As a doctor, I hear a common nutritional myth: rice causes inflammation and weakens bones, but this is not true. In fact, it's not necessary to eliminate rice. The truth is."

What happens when you eliminate carbohydrates from your diet?

According to Dr Vora, eliminating carbohydrates is unnecessary and can actually be detrimental to muscle health. He explains, "Your bones and joints depend on muscle strength and recovery—and muscle recovery requires glycogen, which is derived from carbohydrates. Now, when you remove carbohydrates like rice from your body, your glycogen stores are depleted. Your muscles fatigue more quickly, and the tissues that support your bones are subjected to greater microscopic stress."

Benefits of Rice

The surgeon explains that rice is an excellent source of carbohydrates and also contains some essential vitamins and minerals. He elaborates, "Rice is an excellent source of carbohydrates that provides your body with quick and readily available energy. Additionally, it is naturally gluten-free, low in fat and sodium, and rich in nutrients like B vitamins, iron, and magnesium."

He emphasises that, like every other food, rice needs moderation – "Nutrition doesn't mean giving up food altogether. It means knowing exactly how much your body needs and why." Dr Vora emphasises that rice is an important source of glucose – the main fuel that powers your brain, muscles, and also strengthens bone health.

Also read: Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Why these celebrities swear by early dinner, how it works?