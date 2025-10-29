NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download
How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra
Tejashwi Yadav's littering video sparks controversy ahead of Bihar Elections: Netizens ask, ‘How will he make Bihar clean?’
President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim
Here’s what happens to your body if you completely eliminate rice, expert explains
Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'
'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online
HEALTH
According to Dr Vora, eliminating carbohydrates is unnecessary and can actually be detrimental to muscle health.
In recent years, rice has been stigmatised as an unhealthy carbohydrate—often blamed for weight gain, inflammation, and weakened bones. Many people have even begun to avoid it altogether in pursuit of a "clean" diet. But as one of India's most essential staples, rice has long been a key source of nutrition and energy for millions.
Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriBite Wellness, debunks the myth that rice causes inflammation and should be eliminated from your diet.
In a video posted on Instagram on October 28, the surgeon explains, "As a doctor, I hear a common nutritional myth: rice causes inflammation and weakens bones, but this is not true. In fact, it's not necessary to eliminate rice. The truth is."
According to Dr Vora, eliminating carbohydrates is unnecessary and can actually be detrimental to muscle health. He explains, "Your bones and joints depend on muscle strength and recovery—and muscle recovery requires glycogen, which is derived from carbohydrates. Now, when you remove carbohydrates like rice from your body, your glycogen stores are depleted. Your muscles fatigue more quickly, and the tissues that support your bones are subjected to greater microscopic stress."
The surgeon explains that rice is an excellent source of carbohydrates and also contains some essential vitamins and minerals. He elaborates, "Rice is an excellent source of carbohydrates that provides your body with quick and readily available energy. Additionally, it is naturally gluten-free, low in fat and sodium, and rich in nutrients like B vitamins, iron, and magnesium."
He emphasises that, like every other food, rice needs moderation – "Nutrition doesn't mean giving up food altogether. It means knowing exactly how much your body needs and why." Dr Vora emphasises that rice is an important source of glucose – the main fuel that powers your brain, muscles, and also strengthens bone health.
Also read: Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Why these celebrities swear by early dinner, how it works?