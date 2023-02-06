Search icon
Here's how you can cut down on your excess salt intake

Here are some useful tips to reduce excess salt intake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

You would always be advised to use less salt in food. This advice is not only for those with high blood pressure. Rather, if you eat more salt, then you are taking care of many such serious diseases, due to which you do not even have an idea of the damage caused. This causes your body to retain water, which puts more strain on your heart and blood vessels. Not only this, it can increase the risk of colon cancer, kidney disease, kidney stones, headache and swelling in the body and weight gain. 

Here are some useful tips to reduce excess salt intake.

1. Use spices to taste. Always keep chilli flakes and black pepper powder on the table.

2. Use herb salt. You can buy it from the market or prepare it yourself. Herbs such as coriander, parsley, mint, oregano, oregano and basil can be used to make it.

3. Gomasio is a special sesame salt. To make this, mix 1 part salt with 5 parts roasted and ground sesame seeds. Japanese people use it to reduce the use of salt in food. Use ginger more in food.

4. Packaged foods often contain a lot of salt because salt is a preservative. Preparing your own meals is one of the best ways to control sodium in your diet.

5. If a recipe calls for a pinch of salt, substitute it with onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, nutmeg, cumin, curry powder, ginger, coriander, bay leaf, oregano, or dry mustard.

6. Change your cheese and butter. Choose fresh mozzarella or cheeses that are low in sodium. Use unsalted butter instead of salted butter.

