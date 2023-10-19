Here's how to keep your gut healthy during festive season

Headlines

Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

Weather Update: Monsoon withdrawn completely from India, says IMD

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera added as traveling reserves to Sri Lanka squad

Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez; reiterates India’s ‘principled’ stand on conflict

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for observance of international humanitarian law

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

Weather Update: Monsoon withdrawn completely from India, says IMD

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera added as traveling reserves to Sri Lanka squad

8 nuts to increase iron levels in women

10 Animals that die after giving birth

6 court poets under Indian rulers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

South India's biggest flop actor has cost producers Rs 500 crore, still a superstar; not Ravi Teja, Vijay, Ajith, Chiru

The Archies song Sunoh shows Agastya singing for band, Suhana roller-skating, Khushi cycling in Riverdale

Abhay Deol shares Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara meme to reveal sequel plan was joke, fans say ‘don't play with our feelings’

HomeHealth

Health

Here's how to keep your gut healthy during festive season

Here are some strategies to keep your gut healthy during the festive season.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The festive season is a time of joy and celebration, marked by gatherings with family and friends, indulgent feasts, and tempting treats. While it's a time to savor the pleasures of the season, it's also important to consider the health of your gut, as overindulgence can lead to digestive discomfort. Here are some strategies to keep your gut healthy during the festive season.

Mindful Eating: During festive gatherings, it's easy to get carried away with all the delicious food. However, practicing mindful eating can help. Pay attention to what you're eating, savor each bite, and stop when you feel satisfied. This can prevent overeating and reduce the burden on your digestive system.

Stay Hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for a healthy gut. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and natural fruit juices to help maintain proper digestion and keep things moving smoothly.

Include Fiber-Rich Foods: High-fiber foods, like vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, promote gut health by supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Incorporate these foods into your holiday meals to maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

Probiotic-Rich Foods: Fermented foods, such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi, are rich in probiotics, which aid in digestion and support a healthy gut. Including these in your diet can help maintain a diverse and balanced gut microbiota.

Moderate Alcohol Consumption: While it's common to enjoy alcoholic beverages during the festive season, excessive alcohol can disrupt the gut's delicate balance. Consume alcohol in moderation and alternate with water to prevent digestive issues.

Manage Stress: The holidays can be a stressful time for many. Chronic stress can negatively impact your gut health. Engage in stress-reduction techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to keep your gut happy.

Get Plenty of Sleep: A lack of sleep can disrupt the gut-brain axis, leading to digestive problems. Ensure you get enough rest during the festive season to support a healthy gut.

Avoid Overindulgence: While indulging in holiday treats is part of the fun, excessive consumption of high-sugar, high-fat, or highly processed foods can wreak havoc on your gut. Enjoy these in moderation and balance them with healthier options.

Plan Post-Meal Walks: After a big meal, consider going for a leisurely walk. This can aid digestion and prevent that uncomfortable "stuffed" feeling.

Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your body's signals. If you experience digestive discomfort, such as bloating or heartburn, consider taking a break from rich foods and opt for lighter options until you feel better.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NEET success story: Labourer’s daughter with Rs 8000 family income topped NEET, got into AIIMS; AIR was…

Here's how to keep your gut healthy during festive season

Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Palestine prez; reiterates India’s ‘principled’ stand on conflict

ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera added as traveling reserves to Sri Lanka squad

Meet actress who used her first acting gig money to start Rs 50 crore firm, know her entrepreneurial journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE