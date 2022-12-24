Here’s a list of food items to improve eyesight during winters

Like every other season, winter too has its share of illnesses and viruses. We grudgingly deal with a variety of illnesses like the common cold, cough, sore throat, fever, and more. One area of our health that we frequently overlook in the winter is eye health or eye care.

Due to poor eye care throughout the winter, people frequently experience dry eyes, irritation, itching, burning sensations, eye pain, and even headaches. Low temperatures and humidity throughout the winter months exacerbate the issue. As a result, it is crucial to give your eyes extra attention this time of year. Luckily, there are many seasonal foods, including fruits and vegetables that we can include in our daily diet for better eye health. Read below to know:

Carrots:

This choice should be obvious. Since the dawn of time, carrots have been recognised to enhance our eyes. The body uses the beta-carotene in them to produce vitamin A. Additionally, they contain significant amounts of lutein, an antioxidant that supports eye health. Include cooked carrots as a part of your diet.

Flaxseed:

The fact that flaxseed oil has high quantities of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a crucial omega-3, makes it beneficial for our eyes. It is transformed into two omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) during digestion, which supports robust cell membranes throughout the body, particularly in the eyes.

Sweet Potato:

Beta-carotene, which is found in sweet potatoes or shakarkandhi, aids in eye health and enhances night vision. Sweet potatoes also include additional carotenoids that improve eye health. Enjoy it either raw or prepared using some intriguing recipes.

Amla:

One of the common winter foods that we all eat is the modest amla or Indian gooseberry. Amla's high Vitamin C content makes it a fantastic treatment for better eye health as well. It makes our eyes stronger and aids in maintaining the cornea's collagen.

Soybeans:

Soybeans contain omega-3 fatty acids that boost anti-inflammatory effects and play a crucial role in brain and eye health. Consuming soybean can help boost your cardiovascular system by reducing bad cholesterol levels along with taking care of your brain and vision.