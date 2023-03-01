Heatwave advisory: Centre issues list of dos and don'ts, suggests to avoid tea, high-protein food (file photo)

Heatwave advisory: We have already seen an unusual rise in temperatures in some places of the country in February this year. Due to this, there's a possibility of extreme heatwave conditions in the months ahead. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued its first heat warning for 2023.

Now, the Health Ministry has also issued a heatwave advisory so that people can prevent themselves from the rising temperature in summer. The ministry has shared some do's and don'ts. Check the list below:

List of don'ts

Avoid high-protein food and cooking during the peak summer hours.

One should avoid alcohol, coffee, tea and aerated beverages

Don't get out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle.

Do not work out/exercise during hotter times of the day, rather, prefer cooler times.

Avoid cooking during peak heat hours of the day. Eat smaller and more frequent easily digestible meals.

Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of your house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in.

List of dos

Drink sufficient water whenever possible, even if not thirsty.

Use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk/lassi, fruit juices with some added salt.

Stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool places.

Consume fresh fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, lemon, and orange

Wear thin, loose, cotton garments preferably light coloured ones

Cover head using umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears during exposure to direct sunlight

Use sunscreens and regularly reapply them.

Listen to the radio, read newspaper and watch television for local weather news and also track the IMD's website.

Watch out for symptoms of "heat stress" which include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine, and rapid breathing and heartbeat.

It said citizens should call on 108/102 immediately if they find someone with high body temperature; and is either unconscious, confused, or has stopped sweating.

(With inputs from PTI)