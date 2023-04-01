Heat stroke to Jaundice: 5 common summer ailment and it's prevention

Today, we will highlight some special issues for you. Although we face many diseases every day, but with the change of season, the outbreak of these diseases increases even more. As the temperature rises in summer, the outbreak of diseases also increases, to reduce the risk of this, you should change your diet and routine. In this article, we will learn about 5 such diseases whose outbreak increases during the summer days and will also know the ways to avoid them.

1. Heatstroke

The most common problem of summer is heat stroke. You have to avoid going in the hot sun to avoid heat stroke, try to stay hydrated all the time, this is an easy way to avoid heat stroke. If you notice symptoms like high fever, vomiting, fast breathing, dizziness, feeling weak, contact the doctor.

2. Skin rashes or heat rashes

Excessive sweating occurs in summer, due to which the problem of rashes or prickly heat can occur. If you wear very tight clothes then you may have skin rashes or heat rash. There is a problem of itching due to prickly heat, so you should wear light colored clothes and take bath daily so that there is no infection.

3. Jaundice

The problem of jaundice is a common problem during summer. Even if you have used contaminated water and food, you may also have hepatitis or jaundice. When jaundice occurs, the eyes and nails start turning yellow. If you want to avoid jaundice, then it is necessary to keep the liver healthy. Eat light food to keep the liver healthy.

4. Typhoid

As the summer progresses, the outbreak of typhoid also increases. Typhoid is a water borne disease, it spreads by drinking contaminated water or consuming contaminated food. Generally, when the bacteria enters the body with water, then the symptoms of typhoid start appearing. To avoid typhoid, you must get the children vaccinated.

5. Chickenpox

Measles, which we also know as rubella, is spread by the Paramyxo virus, due to which you may see symptoms like high fever, sore throat, burning sensation in the eyes etc. Vaccination is the only protection against it. Similarly, chickenpox also increases during summer and to avoid it, it is necessary to get vaccinated.

If you want to avoid diseases in the summer season, then follow these tips-

To boost immunity, you should include Vitamin C rich foods in your diet, oranges contain a good amount of Vitamin C, you can include it in your diet, but instead of juice, if you eat oranges, it will be more beneficial because the fiber of the fruit is our are good for health while juice is considered only starch.

Exercise daily to avoid diseases in summer days, in exercise you give 15 minutes to meditation, walk for half an hour, give half an hour to yoga and the remaining half an hour can do intense workout.

To avoid bacterial and fungal infections in summer, take a daily bath and take special care of cleanliness.

In summer, you have to take special care of your diet, do not consume processed or instant foods, you should take freshly cooked simple food, it is necessary to keep yourself hydrated in summer, so you must consume 8 to 10 glasses of water. Is.

In summer, you have to take enough sleep to avoid diseases, if you take 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily, then you will not fall ill easily, due to complete sleep, the immunity of the body remains.

