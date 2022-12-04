Heart health: What is Green Mediterranean diet? Know its benefits for heart patients

picture for representation

Diets can be taken up for a variety of reasons, including weight loss, weight gain, hormonal balancing, bodybuilding, and so on... but the final goal should be to maintain a balanced diet for optimal health and nutrition.

Mediterranean diet consist of fibre, color, omeag 3 fats and whole grains which has shown many positive results for heart, brain and gut health. It is considered to be the healthiest diet of 2022 as US News and World report. According to recent reports, the Green Mediterranean diet is being considered as the more effective diet.

For those suffering from diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression, and cognitive decline, the green MED diet has been shown to be more effective. If you have a health issue related to the previously mentioned treatments, you may try this diet after consulting your doctor.

Green Mediterranean diet

Currently in vogue and the most "healthy diet" popular across the globe nowadays is the Mediterranean diet. This allows for the consumption of nuts, olive oil, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and fish. It also permits the consumption of dark chocolate and red wine.

But according to recent research, a Mediterranean diet with a "Green" twist could potentially be more effective.

The Green Mediterranean diet is a variant of the Mediterranean diet and is inspired by the eating habits of people in Greece and Italy. Simply put, if you choose a green Mediterranean diet, you must eliminate red and processed meats and eat a lot more leafy green vegetables.

According to the National Library of Medicine, "The green MED diet, supplemented with walnuts, green tea, and Mankai and lower in meat/poultry, may amplify the beneficial cardiometabolic effects of the Mediterranean diet."

(with inputs from IANS)