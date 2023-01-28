Heart health: THESE risk factors can increase chances of heart attack and stroke

Instances of heart-related problems, such as heart attacks and strokes, are more common in the winter because of the drop in temperature. These problems can be fueled by stress, poor eating habits, an unhealthy lifestyle, sleep deprivation, and excessive alcohol and cigarette use. It's crucial to pay close attention to the bodily symptoms and signs in order to reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke. The risk of heart attack and stroke is greatly increased by the following factors.

Diabetes: Your heart can be impacted if your blood sugar level is out of control. It's crucial in this situation that you follow a healthy diet and routinely monitor your blood sugar levels.

Cholesterol: Our bodies contain cholesterol, a substance that resembles wax. The risk of heart attack and stroke rises when the body's cholesterol level rises because it narrows the arteries, preventing the proper amount of blood from reaching the heart. It's crucial to consume foods low in fat and high in fibre.

Hypertension: Hypertension significantly raises the risk of a heart attack. Hypertension causes the blood pressure to rise to extremely high levels. Your heart has to work harder when your blood pressure is elevated. Maintaining control of your blood pressure is crucial in this circumstance. A low-sodium, low-fat diet and regular exercise can help you maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Inactive lifestyle: The risk of heart diseases also significantly rises when exercise and other physical activities are avoided. The risk of cardiovascular diseases is decreased by regular exercise. Physical activity can also help you lose weight, control your diabetes, and lower your cholesterol. Additionally, exercise lowers the body's blood pressure.

Smoking: Smoking significantly increases the risk of having a heart attack. Numerous studies have asserted that smoking increases a person's risk of heart attack by two to four times. Smoking decreases the amount of oxygen that the heart receives, raises blood pressure, harms blood vessels, and increases the likelihood of blood clotting.

Obesity: Being obese significantly raises your blood pressure and cholesterol, which increases your risk of having a heart attack. It's critical that you keep a healthy weight in this circumstance. Take a balanced diet and keep up your physical activity for this.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)