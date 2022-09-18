Heart disease: 4 subtle signs that you should not ignore

Heart disease.

Most people think the symptoms of heart disease are obvious a sudden crushing feeling in the chest and shooting pains down the arm but in actual fact, there are many early warning signs that can be disguised as less obvious issues so keeping an eye out for them can help you detect a heart problem early.

1. Swollen feet- Your shoes might feel tight or your feet feel sore and visibly swollen with no obvious explanation. This might be accompanied by sudden weight gain around the feet ankles and legs. Heart disease can slow down the blood flowing out of the heart which causes fluid to build up in the tissues of the legs.

2. Non-chest pain- Heart problems don't just cause chest pain the pain can also be felt in the shoulders arms elbows jaw or neck this is known as referred pain, and it can occur when strong pain messages run along the nerves and overwhelm nearby nerves causing pain to be felt elsewhere.

3. Dizziness- Random dizziness or feeling faint at random times can point to problems like an irregular heart rhythm or even a heart attack which, can cause a reduced blood flow to the brain.

4. Memory loss- Memory loss is a subtle sign. First, be noticed by friends or family before you do heart problems can restrict blood flow to the brain resulting in issues such as memory loss, if you experience any of these symptoms then visit your doctor as soon as possible. Don't be alarmed many of these symptoms are easily explained and could be unrelated to your heart's health however, knowing what to look for can help you identify heart problems quickly and get the treatments you need.