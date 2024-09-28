Twitter
Heart Day Special: Best dry fruits, nuts for cardiovascular wellness

Incorporating a variety of dry fruits and nuts into your daily diet is an easy and delicious way to support heart health. So, the next time you are reaching for a snack, grab a fistful of the above dry fruits and seeds and give your heart the nourishment it deserves.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Heart Health has always been a topic of concern among senior citizens. However, with increasing stress levels, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, young people are also succumbing to heart ailments. Not only this, according to the Indian Heart Association, about 50% of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under the age of 50 and 25% occur under the age of 40. This data highlights the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in the young population. But fortunately, there are many ways in which you can keep your heart healthy and the easiest of them all is to munch on a fistful of dry fruits and nuts. This punch of nutrition can go a long way in maintaining your heart health.

Marisha Baurai, Food and Innovation Technologist, Leading Healthy Snacking Brand - Farmley explains what dry fruits and nuts can be incorporated into your daily diet.

1. Mixed Seeds: Nutrient-Dense Powerhouses

Mixed seeds like chia, flax, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds are a fantastic source of essential nutrients that support heart health. This rich trail mix full of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and protein, can help reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood pressure. The antioxidants present in these seeds such as vitamin E, also play a role in protecting arteries from oxidative damage. A fistful of these mixed seeds daily can not only boost your heart health but also aids in digestion and will keep your blood sugar levels in check.

2. Dates: Sweet Heart-Boosters

Dates are packed with fiber, potassium and magnesium which are key nutrients that help regulate heart function and blood pressure. Potassium helps balance sodium levels in the body, preventing hypertension, while the magnesium content promotes healthy blood vessel function. The high fiber content in dates also helps manage cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Dates can be an excellent way to satisfy a sweet craving while supporting cardiovascular health.

3. Dried Berries: Antioxidant-Rich Bites

Dried blueberries and raspberries are rich in antioxidants. They are particularly rich in anthocyanins which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body - two major factors that contribute to heart disease. These berries are also high in fiber, supporting cholesterol management and promoting overall heart health. In addition to their heart-protective properties, dried berries are packed with vitamins C and K, which help strengthen blood vessels and improve circulation. Whether mixed into trail mix or added to cereal, dried berries are a delicious way to support heart function and longevity.

4. Walnuts: Omega-3 Fatty Acids for Heart Health
 
Walnuts are a true superfood for the heart, packed with plant-based omega-3 fatty acids which help in reducing inflammation and lower the risk of heart disease. They are also rich in antioxidants and fiber, both of which contribute to cholesterol management and improved blood vessel health. Regular consumption of walnuts has been shown to lower LDL cholesterol and reduce oxidative damage in the arteries. Adding a fistful of walnuts to your diet—whether in salads, smoothies, or simply as a snack can significantly enhance cardiovascular health.

5. Figs: Fiber-Packed Heart Protectors

Dried figs are a nutrient-dense snack rich in soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol in the digestive system and removing it from the body. Figs also provide important heart-supporting minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help regulate blood pressure and improve blood flow. In addition to fiber and minerals, figs contain antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, protecting arteries from damage. With their natural sweetness and heart-protective properties, figs are a perfect addition to any heart-conscious diet.

A Handful a Day for a Healthy Heart 

Incorporating a variety of dry fruits and nuts into your daily diet is an easy and delicious way to support heart health. So, the next time you are reaching for a snack, grab a fistful of the above dry fruits and seeds and give your heart the nourishment it deserves. Remember, consistency is key, just a small portion each day can make a big difference in keeping your heart happy and healthy.

