Can walking prevent heart attack in adults? here's what study shows

Can walking prevent heart attack?

Adults who walk 6,000 to 9,000 steps every day are less likely to get a heart attack or stroke than those who walk around 2,000 steps each day. Research published in the journal Circulation says that people who walk three to four miles per day are less prone to heart attacks.

Data from eight studies were taken which involved 20,152 people of age 18 and above. The walking was measured by these people and their health was tracked for an average of more than six years, reports The Washington Post.

Adults aged 60 and above who walked more had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The study found no link between steps taken and CVD risk in young adults.

As per researchers, the probable reason behind that is that CVD "is a disease of ageing". CVDs are generally diagnosable until risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes have progressed for years. According to the study, there were no additional health benefits of walking at a faster pace.

An earlier study from the same research group, published in the Lancet last March, discovered similar links between steps taken by older adults and a lower risk of death from any cause, as did a September study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. However, that study also discovered that a faster pace increased risk reduction.