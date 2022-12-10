Heart attack sign, symptoms, risk: Know how to deal with silent heart attack

Never ignore these signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

India is seeing a rise in the number of heart attacks. Although many people think that the COVID-19 vaccination is to blame, there is no evidence to support this. Heart attack has its own warning signs and symptoms. As it is known from the name that in a silent heart attack, not much is known beforehand. Even though the symptoms that precede this are very minor and do not significantly harm a person, they may conceal a future heart attack's warning signs. It is important to know about the symptoms. Do not ignore even a single sign of a heart attack.

Early signs of a silent heart attack

Chest discomfort- Chest pain or discomfort or congestion is the most common sign of a future heart attack. It might be slight, like the sensation you get after removing a heavy object from your left hand, or it might be extremely difficult to handle. People may experience heartburn or indigestion during a silent heart attack, leading them to believe that gas may be to blame. But if this is happening again and again, then consult a doctor, otherwise, it can lead to a heart attack.

Breathing difficulty: You shouldn't feel as though you've run a marathon after just a few steps of walking. A heart attack can result from breathing problems even if you do not have bronchitis or another type of lung infection. You should see a doctor right away if this is combined with unexplained dizziness that causes your surroundings to become blurry.

Fatigue, nausea, and other symptoms: If you wake up with a nauseated feeling, a heavy heart, vomiting, and sweating, then consult a doctor immediately. Other symptoms like cold sweating, nausea or vomiting, and light headache can also be signs of a heart attack. Once the investigation is done, it will be known whether these are the symptoms of a heart attack or whether these symptoms are visible for some other reason.