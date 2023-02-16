Heart diseases: Check five factors that can increase risk of heart attack

Heart Attack | Photo: Pixabay

World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death all over the world. There are many factors that contribute to the occurrence of a heart attack. While some factors travel through genetics, others are lifestyle lapses. It has been proven time and again that lifestyle choices play a vital role in the development of various health conditions.

Here is a list of factors that may increase your chances of getting a heart attack:

Smoking

The chemicals in cigarette smoke thicken the blood and form clots inside veins and arteries. This may lead to blockage of the blood flow from a clot and lead to a heart attack or even sudden demise.

High blood pressure

High blood pressure can make the arteries less elastic, which decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart.

Read: What is Smartphone Vision Syndrome, serious disease that can make you lose your eyesight?

High cholesterol

As per reports, LDL cholesterol can straight up double a person's risk of heart disease. This happens because the excess cholesterol can build up in the walls of arteries and limit blood flow to a person's heart and other organs.

Overweight or obesity

Excess weight leads to a build-up of fatty material in the arteries. If the arteries that carry blood to your heart get damaged and clogged, it may lead to a heart attack.

Physical activity

Some form of exercise is very essential to remain healthy. Lack of physical activity also increases the chances of heart disease.