Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Heart diseases: Check five factors that can increase risk of heart attack

Check out five factors that may increase the risk of a heart attack.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Heart diseases: Check five factors that can increase risk of heart attack
Heart Attack | Photo: Pixabay

World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death all over the world. There are many factors that contribute to the occurrence of a heart attack. While some factors travel through genetics, others are lifestyle lapses. It has been proven time and again that lifestyle choices play a vital role in the development of various health conditions. 

Here is a list of factors that may increase your chances of getting a heart attack:

Smoking

The chemicals in cigarette smoke thicken the blood and form clots inside veins and arteries. This may lead to blockage of the blood flow from a clot and lead to a heart attack or even sudden demise. 

High blood pressure

High blood pressure can make the arteries less elastic, which decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart. 

Read: What is Smartphone Vision Syndrome, serious disease that can make you lose your eyesight?

High cholesterol

As per reports, LDL cholesterol can straight up double a person's risk of heart disease. This happens because the excess cholesterol can build up in the walls of arteries and limit blood flow to a person's heart and other organs. 

Overweight or obesity

Excess weight leads to a build-up of fatty material in the arteries. If the arteries that carry blood to your heart get damaged and clogged, it may lead to a heart attack. 

Physical activity

Some form of exercise is very essential to remain healthy. Lack of physical activity also increases the chances of heart disease. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.