Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Heart attack: Early signs and symptoms not to be ignored, life-saving tips to remember
File photo

Heart attacks are major medical emergencies that can be fatal. Several celebrities have recently passed away from unexpected heart attacks. The fact that it has started happening to young individuals has raised concerns among the people of the country.

Here are some signs and symptoms of a Heart Attack

Signs and symptoms

Identifying the symptoms of a heart attack is crucial. Chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, or pain in other upper body areas such as the arms, back, neck, or jaw can all be symptoms. Call for emergency medical assistance right away if you experience any of these signs. other signs and symptoms are: 

  • Chilled perspiration
  • Fatigue
  • Acid reflux or dyspepsia
  • Unexpected dizziness or lightheadedness
  • Nausea
  • Breathing difficulty

Here are some tips that may help you prevent a heart attack and potentially save your life;

  • Balanced diet: Heart disease, which is a major cause of heart attacks, can be avoided with a diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.
  • Exercise frequently: Maintaining a regular exercise routine can help lower your risk of heart attack and maintain your heart healthy.
  • Control your stress: Long-term stress raises your risk of having a heart attack.
  • Quit smoking: it increases your risk of having a heart attack.

Disclaimer: This isn't professional medical advice. See a doctor if you think you have symptoms linked to heart attack. 

