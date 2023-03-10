Heart attack: Early signs and symptoms not to be ignored, life-saving tips to remember

Heart attacks are major medical emergencies that can be fatal. Several celebrities have recently passed away from unexpected heart attacks. The fact that it has started happening to young individuals has raised concerns among the people of the country.
Here are some signs and symptoms of a Heart Attack
Signs and symptoms
Identifying the symptoms of a heart attack is crucial. Chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, or pain in other upper body areas such as the arms, back, neck, or jaw can all be symptoms. Call for emergency medical assistance right away if you experience any of these signs. other signs and symptoms are:
Here are some tips that may help you prevent a heart attack and potentially save your life;
