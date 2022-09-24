Search icon
Healthy fats: 5 sources of good fat

“Good” fats like unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids have a positive effect on your body.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Healthy fats play such a vital role in our health, but there’s a lot of confusion about them. Fat is needed for energy, to absorb vitamins, and to protect your heart and brain health.

Bad fats, like artificial trans fats and saturated fats, are guilty of the unhealthy things all fats are blamed for—weight gain, clogged arteries, and an increased risk of certain diseases. But “good” fats like unsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids have a positive effect on your body. In fact, healthy fats play an important role in helping you manage your moods, fight fatigue, and even control your weight.

Avocado- Avocado is extremely high in healthy fats, about 77%, making their fat content even higher than most animal foods. The fatty acid present is oleic acid, which is known to reduce inflammation and the risk of breast cancer

Eggs- Eggs are loaded with both healthy fats and protein. A single egg contains about 212 milligrams of cholesterol.

Olive oil- This oil is full of heart-healthy fats including oleic acid, and vitamins E and K. It is also very high in antioxidants, which can reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol.

Coconut oil- Coconut oil is primarily made up of medium-chain fatty acids, which are metabolized differently than other saturated fats. Consuming this fat can help suppress appetite and boost metabolism, contributing to weight loss and improved eating habits.

Macadamia nuts- These nuts contain a high amount of monounsaturated fat, which is great for heart health. Nuts also, contain protein that helps you feel satisfied for longer.

 

