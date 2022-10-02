Healthy eating: 6 Amazing health benefits of carrots

Photo: Pexels

One of the most popular root vegetables used around the world is carrots. There are many ways to prepare them, such as raw, cooked or juiced. Carrots even come in many colours, such as yellow, purple, red, and white.

Most interestingly, are the many health benefits that carrots provide our body. Carrots get their traditional yellow colour from beta-carotene and alpha-carotene. Carrots also contain many nutrients, such as zeaxanthin, lutein, gamma-carotene, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, minerals and fibre.

1. Boosts Immunity: Carrots have the ability to be juiced, which gives you carrots in a concentrated form with all of their essential nutrients. If you consume just one glass per day, it will help your immune system, and help your body fight against diseases, damages, viruses, bacteria and inflammation.

2. Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Maintenance: Carrot juice can even help to maintain a healthy cholesterol level and blood sugar level because of its high potassium content. Also, because carrots are low in sugar and calories, it is beneficial to diabetics and can help prevent diabetes from occurring.

3. Cleanses the Liver: Carrot juice can help to clean your liver from any harmful toxins. The high amount of vitamin A in carrots plays a key role in flushing out toxins from the body. It also reduces the bile and fat deposits in the liver. In addition, the soluble fibre in carrots helps cleanse the liver and colon by facilitating waste elimination.

4. Glowing Skin: Carrots contain antioxidants and minerals, such as potassium, which help your cells from breaking down. Because of this, carrot juice can help your skin to remain young and healthy looking.

5. Promotes Heart Health: Your heart health depends on many factors, including getting enough sleep, remaining physically active, decreasing your stress levels and eating a healthy diet. Carrots can help in this, as they are full of dietary fibre and antioxidants that help to keep your heart healthy by aiding in the circulation of your blood and removing any plaque from your arterial walls.

6. Protects Eye Health: Carrots may be best known for their ability to aid in the health of your eyes. That is largely in part to the nutrients that it contains: lutein, beta-carotene and zeaxanthin. Beta carotene is a form of Vitamin A and it is essential to prevent eye disorders such as macular degeneration and blindness. Zeaxanthin and lutein are both essential in fighting against the loss of your vision due to age