Healthy eating: 5 benefits of eating soaked almonds everyday

Photo: Pexels

Almonds are among the world's most popular tree nuts. They are highly nutritious and rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. This super-nut can be eaten in many ways. But the best way to eat them is by soaking them overnight and then consuming them empty stomach in the morning.

Here are a few health benefits of almonds:

Eating Almonds for Brain Health- Almonds are one of the best foods for brain health as they are high in Vitamin E, which has been known to improve cognitive performance.

Eating Almonds to Lower Cholesterol- Almonds are high in unsaturated fat, which lowers your LDL and increase your HDL. Almonds are also high in monounsaturated fats and contain antioxidant flavonoids, which can help with the health of your heart and arteries.

Almonds for Weight Loss- Almonds are low in carbohydrates and high in both fiber and protein. This combination can help you feel full longer and eat less calories. However, they are high in calories. So be sure you don't eat too many.

The Facts About Almonds and Nutrition- The almonds nutrition facts are great, as they are loaded with vitamins and minerals that many people who are eating a typical standard American Diet may not be consuming enough of, including fiber, magnesium and Vitamin E

Almonds Can Help Regulate- Your Blood Sugar Almonds are high in fiber, healthy fats and protein, which can help slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, making them a great option for people concerned about this.