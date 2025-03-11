Healthians is committed to advancing diagnostic excellence through ongoing technological innovation and expanding access to quality healthcare. The company aims to reach more communities, introduce new diagnostic solutions, and uphold the highest standards of patient care.

Healthians, a pioneer in at-home diagnostic services, has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as the leading diagnostic service provider in Delhi NCR and Mumbai by the prestigious Health Survey – Diagnostic. This honor reflects Healthians' steadfast commitment to delivering advanced, reliable, and customer-focused healthcare solutions.

A Decade of Leadership and Innovation

Deepak Sahni, Founder of Healthians, expressed his pride in the company’s remarkable achievement:

"Being named the No. 1 diagnostic service provider in Delhi NCR and Mumbai is an incredible honor. It is a testament to our mission to make quality healthcare accessible and to the dedication of our team over the past decade."

Since its inception, Healthians has revolutionized the diagnostic landscape by integrating cutting-edge technology with a patient-first approach. This accolade reinforces the company’s commitment to offering accurate, convenient, and affordable diagnostic services to millions of customers.

Setting Industry Benchmarks

One of Healthians' most distinguished accomplishments is becoming the youngest diagnostic lab to earn CAP (College of American Pathologists) accreditation, the global gold standard for laboratory excellence. This certification underscores Healthians’ dedication to delivering precise and reliable diagnostic results.

With India’s largest network of phlebotomists, Healthians provides at-home sample collection, ensuring both convenience and accuracy. This patient-centric model has transformed how individuals access diagnostic care, making high-quality healthcare more accessible across major cities.

Innovating for a Healthier Tomorrow

Healthians continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions that prioritize accuracy, efficiency, and transparency. Key innovations include:

Smart Reports & Live Reports : Offering real-time, comprehensive health insights that empower patients to make informed healthcare decisions.

: Offering real-time, comprehensive health insights that empower patients to make informed healthcare decisions. Pre-Barcoded & Sealed Kits: Ensuring sample integrity and reducing errors, these kits maintain the highest standards of quality control from collection to analysis.

These advancements not only improve patient outcomes but also raise the bar for quality and reliability within the diagnostic industry.

A Collective Achievement

Acknowledging the people behind the company’s success, Deepak Sahni emphasized the collaborative spirit that drives Healthians forward:

"Our success is the result of the unwavering commitment of our team, the trust of our customers, and the support of our partners. This milestone belongs to everyone who has been part of our journey."

The collective efforts of Healthians’ dedicated workforce and the loyalty of their growing customer base have fueled a decade of continuous improvement and groundbreaking innovations.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Healthians is committed to advancing diagnostic excellence through ongoing technological innovation and expanding access to quality healthcare. The company aims to reach more communities, introduce new diagnostic solutions, and uphold the highest standards of patient care.

In closing, Deepak Sahni shared his vision for the future:

"This milestone is just the beginning. We remain dedicated to improving healthcare for all, and we are excited about the next chapter of innovation and service."

As Healthians embarks on its next decade, the company remains focused on shaping the future of diagnostics—one breakthrough at a time.

