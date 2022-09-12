Worried if you have food allergy? Check symptoms to detect allergies, their remedies

Photo: Pixabay

A food allergy usually often develops within a few seconds or minutes after eating the food. Even a small amount of the food can cause allergies such as stomach issues, rashes, hives, or swollen airways. Some people may experience severe symptoms from a food allergy known as anaphylaxis.

Symptoms include:

Itching in the mouth

Itchy red rash (hives)

Swelling of the face, mouth, throat or other areas of the body

difficulty swallowing

Shortness of breath

Dizziness and lightheaded

Nausea or vomiting

abdominal pain

Diarrhoea

hay fever, sneezing or itchy eyes.

Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that might have sudden and worsening symptoms.

Initial symptoms of anaphylaxis are:

Swollen tongue

Breathing difficulties

Tight chest

Trouble swallowing or speaking

Feeling dizzy or faint.

Food allergy: Remedies

Stop eating: If your allergy is triggered, it is very important to immediately stop eating the food.

Antihistamines: This medication help to reduce itching or congestion.

Acupuncture: Acupuncture helps to reverse immediate symptoms and rebalances the hyperactive immune system, the root cause of allergies.

Prevention: If are previously aware of any allergies that are triggered by any particular type of food item then it is highly recommended that you avoid consuming those kinds of food items.

