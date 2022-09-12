Search icon
Worried if you have food allergy? Check symptoms to detect allergies, their remedies

Here are some symptoms of food allergy and their remedies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

A food allergy usually often develops within a few seconds or minutes after eating the food. Even a small amount of the food can cause allergies such as stomach issues, rashes, hives, or swollen airways. Some people may experience severe symptoms from a food allergy known as anaphylaxis.

Symptoms include:

  • Itching in the mouth
  • Itchy red rash (hives) 
  • Swelling of the face, mouth, throat or other areas of the body
  • difficulty swallowing
  • Shortness of breath
  • Dizziness and lightheaded
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • abdominal pain
  • Diarrhoea
  • hay fever, sneezing or itchy eyes.

Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that might have sudden and worsening symptoms.

Initial symptoms of anaphylaxis are:

  • Swollen tongue
  • Breathing difficulties
  • Tight chest
  • Trouble swallowing or speaking
  • Feeling dizzy or faint.

Food allergy: Remedies

  • Stop eating: If your allergy is triggered, it is very important to immediately stop eating the food. 
  • Antihistamines: This medication help to reduce itching or congestion.
  • Acupuncture: Acupuncture helps to reverse immediate symptoms and rebalances the hyperactive immune system, the root cause of allergies.
  • Prevention: If are previously aware of any allergies that are triggered by any particular type of food item then it is highly recommended that you avoid consuming those kinds of food items. 

