Worried if you have food allergy? Check symptoms to detect allergies, their remedies

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:52 PM IST
A food allergy usually often develops within a few seconds or minutes after eating the food. Even a small amount of the food can cause allergies such as stomach issues, rashes, hives, or swollen airways. Some people may experience severe symptoms from a food allergy known as anaphylaxis.
Symptoms include:
- Itching in the mouth
- Itchy red rash (hives)
- Swelling of the face, mouth, throat or other areas of the body
- difficulty swallowing
- Shortness of breath
- Dizziness and lightheaded
- Nausea or vomiting
- abdominal pain
- Diarrhoea
- hay fever, sneezing or itchy eyes.
Anaphylaxis
Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that might have sudden and worsening symptoms.
Initial symptoms of anaphylaxis are:
- Swollen tongue
- Breathing difficulties
- Tight chest
- Trouble swallowing or speaking
- Feeling dizzy or faint.
Food allergy: Remedies
- Stop eating: If your allergy is triggered, it is very important to immediately stop eating the food.
- Antihistamines: This medication help to reduce itching or congestion.
- Acupuncture: Acupuncture helps to reverse immediate symptoms and rebalances the hyperactive immune system, the root cause of allergies.
- Prevention: If are previously aware of any allergies that are triggered by any particular type of food item then it is highly recommended that you avoid consuming those kinds of food items.
