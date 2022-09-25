Medicine no more a general concept, says Dr Naresh Trehan; bats for indigenous healthcare equipment

Photo: File

Medicine has become more personalised rather than a general concept over the years, points out cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan.

"For example today we have sophisticated healthcare equipment to detect diseases in an individual and accordingly come up with preventions, measures and cures. So it is no more a general concept where a single treatment formula can be or should be applied to an entire population," said Trehan while speaking at the Health Awards 2022 conducted by Zee Media on Sunday.

"Including cancer, with the equipment that we have (flow cytometer) we can actually see, in anybody's blood, and we all shedding cancer cells. But to make it if it's significant or not you cross a certain volume of cells and then you try to identify them, and where they are coming from," said Dr Trehan, who has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

He also added, "If you are circulating access cells then you know you need to get a check-up more frequently but the rest of the population does not need that as often."

Talking about the availability of healthcare technology and infrastructure, Dr Trehan said that we have the access to world-class infrastructure in both government and private hospitals but we still lack manufacturing any sophisticated medical equipment in India.

"If we were to be dependent on others for medical technology forever, we would be in trouble. Because we just saw the dollar jumping from 75 to 81, this is going to continue. Unless we take the initiative in collaborative new thinking, research and technology, we will always have a gap between the developed and developing worlds," said Dr Naresh Trehan.

Speaking at the awards to acknowledge and recognise the movers, leaders and achievers of India from health sector, Dr Trehan also pointed out that there are three major components-- What the healthcare sector can provide? What doctor can provide? and How the population behaves? -- ensures a good healthcare system.

Lastly sending a message to all, he said "Know your genes, today your genes are your more valuable information. If you know you have a history of any disease, you know at a higher risk and you can work towards preventing it."

Watch: Cataract, glaucoma and lasik surgery | Dr Mahipal Sachdev | DNA Health Plus | Ep 3